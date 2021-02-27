Coronavirus | Private hospitals can charge up to £ 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccine is provided free of charge in public hospitals, but people have to pay in private facilities



The Ministry of Health said on Saturday that a private hospital acting as the COVID Vaccination Center (CVC) could collect fees subject to a cap of £ 250 per person per dose. The ministry has published a list of 20 comorbidities that increase the risk of death from COVID-19 and is now making the vaccine available to beneficiaries aged 45-59.

India is all ready to begin the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination on March 1. It is intended for people over the age of 60 and people over the age of 45 with certain comorbidities.

The government CVC provides free vaccinations for everyone, and the central government bears the full cost of the vaccinations they carry out.

“Approximately 10,000 private hospitals will be used under Ayushman Bharat PMJAY and more than 600 hospitals will be used under the central government health scheme to increase COVID vaccination capacity. Others established under the state government. The health insurance system can also participate as a COVID Vaccination Center (CVC), “said the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The Department of State’s Ministry of Public Health has already begun dialogue with these private hospitals, adding that it can encourage participation in the drive as a CVC. A list of all these private hospitals has been uploaded to the websites of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Health Department.

All private healthcare facilities that act as government CVCs must comply with strict procedures, quality, and safety standards, including integration with the national Co-Win technology platform.

The ministry also has the right space, the right cold chain placement, the right number of vaccinated and support staff, and the right post-vaccination adverse events (AEFI) for all private health facilities. It specifies that placement is required.

“To facilitate the effective use of CoWIN 2.0, usernames and passwords will be provided to private facilities. In addition, the government will work with the nearest cold chain point to ensure a seamless flow of vaccines. We also map private facilities, “said the ministry.

Health Minister Rajesh Bhushan spoke with state health ministers and senior state / UT officials on vaccination of age-appropriate groups through a video conference on Saturday.

A national COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16th this year. From February 2nd, healthcare workers (healthcare workers) were first vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, including frontline workers (FLW). So far, more than 1.5 chlores have been vaccinated.

“The state of the conference explained three registration methods: pre-self-registration, on-site registration, and promotion cohort registration,” said the ministry.

The state has been informed that government medical facilities will also be used as CVCs, adding that they include medical college hospitals, district hospitals, sub-departmental hospitals, medical subcenters, and health and wellness centers.

“A geographic reference map with GPS coordinates for all these healthcare facilities has been created and acts as a CVC, and these geographic reference maps are shared with the United States,” said the ministry.

He added that a simplified system for authenticating people with 20 comorbidities within the age group of 45-59 was also explained to the United States. “A simplified one-page certificate signed by a registered practitioner can be uploaded to Co-WIN 2.0 while the beneficiary self-registers, or the beneficiary can carry a hard copy to the CVC. “The ministry said.