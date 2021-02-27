Health
313 new coronavirus cases reported in Allegheny County, 11 deaths
In Allegheny County on Saturday, 313 new cases of coronavirus were recorded due to a relatively high number of cases and a significant increase in hospitalizations.
According to data from the Allegheny County Health Department, reports have not reached 500 cases in almost 6 weeks, and the county has not reported 1,000 case days in the last 8 weeks.
The average for 7 days was 264, an increase of 31 from the previous week.
Eleven covid-related deaths were reported on Saturday, increasing the county’s casualties to 1,669.
This is a total of 40 more deaths than at the same time last week. Two weeks before there was an increase of 46 people. The number on Thursday included 24 deaths, the highest report of the week.
The date of death reported on Saturday was from February 14th to Wednesday. One was in his 60s. The four were in their 70s. Five were in their 80s. And one was in his 90s. The deaths of the three were related to long-term care facilities.
According to the county health department, the county has accumulated 76,449 covid-19s since the start of the pandemic last March.
Of the new cases, 241 have been identified and 72 are listed as possible. Health officials have defined patients who are positive for viral antigens or who may be present with “high-risk exposure” to those who are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. I have.
A recent batch of samples containing 1,302 tests was collected from February 12th to Friday. Of those, 121 tests were more than a week old, officials said.
The test gave a positive rate of about 18.5%. Cases range in age from 10 months to 91 years with a median age of 34 years.
Ten new hospitalizations were reported. According to officials, 5,103 people have been hospitalized since the virus was first reported in Allegheny County on March 14 (354 more than the same period last week). Of those who were hospitalized, 914 were admitted to the intensive care unit.
One day after the February deadline, Allegheny County reported 7,081 covid-19 cases. This is an average of 263 cases per day, which is almost the same as last week, but it has decreased by about 18 cases per day from two weeks ago.
Last month, 15,559 cases were reported — an average of 502 cases per day.
Throughout December, the county collected 25,405 new cases. This represents about 34% of allegheny county cases. That was an average of 820 per day.
In November, authorities recorded 12,608 new cases. December was more than double that amount.
Throughout October, there were 3,448 new virus cases in the county. This increased by 72% from September (2,001 cases).
Authorities currently estimate that more than 71,500 people have recovered from the virus, according to the Allegheny County covid website.
This website counts people who have recovered based on one of two conditions: It has been 32 days since a person was hospitalized with covid-19 and survived. If you are not hospitalized, 14 days after the test is positive.
Samson X Horne is a Tribune-Review Digital Producer. You can contact Samsung at 412-320-7845, [email protected] Or via Twitter ..
category:
Allegheny | Coronavirus | Local | Top Story
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]