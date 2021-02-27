313 new coronavirus cases reported in Allegheny County, 11 deaths

Trib LIVE daily and weekly e-mail magazine Deliver the news and information you need directly to your inbox.

In Allegheny County on Saturday, 313 new cases of coronavirus were recorded due to a relatively high number of cases and a significant increase in hospitalizations.

According to data from the Allegheny County Health Department, reports have not reached 500 cases in almost 6 weeks, and the county has not reported 1,000 case days in the last 8 weeks.

The average for 7 days was 264, an increase of 31 from the previous week.

Eleven covid-related deaths were reported on Saturday, increasing the county’s casualties to 1,669.

This is a total of 40 more deaths than at the same time last week. Two weeks before there was an increase of 46 people. The number on Thursday included 24 deaths, the highest report of the week.

The date of death reported on Saturday was from February 14th to Wednesday. One was in his 60s. The four were in their 70s. Five were in their 80s. And one was in his 90s. The deaths of the three were related to long-term care facilities.

According to the county health department, the county has accumulated 76,449 covid-19s since the start of the pandemic last March.

Of the new cases, 241 have been identified and 72 are listed as possible. Health officials have defined patients who are positive for viral antigens or who may be present with “high-risk exposure” to those who are confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. I have.

A recent batch of samples containing 1,302 tests was collected from February 12th to Friday. Of those, 121 tests were more than a week old, officials said.

The test gave a positive rate of about 18.5%. Cases range in age from 10 months to 91 years with a median age of 34 years.

Ten new hospitalizations were reported. According to officials, 5,103 people have been hospitalized since the virus was first reported in Allegheny County on March 14 (354 more than the same period last week). Of those who were hospitalized, 914 were admitted to the intensive care unit.

One day after the February deadline, Allegheny County reported 7,081 covid-19 cases. This is an average of 263 cases per day, which is almost the same as last week, but it has decreased by about 18 cases per day from two weeks ago.

Last month, 15,559 cases were reported — an average of 502 cases per day.

Throughout December, the county collected 25,405 new cases. This represents about 34% of allegheny county cases. That was an average of 820 per day.

In November, authorities recorded 12,608 new cases. December was more than double that amount.

Throughout October, there were 3,448 new virus cases in the county. This increased by 72% from September (2,001 cases).

Authorities currently estimate that more than 71,500 people have recovered from the virus, according to the Allegheny County covid website.

This website counts people who have recovered based on one of two conditions: It has been 32 days since a person was hospitalized with covid-19 and survived. If you are not hospitalized, 14 days after the test is positive.

