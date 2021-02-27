Regional COVID-19 hospitalization rate is the lowest since September | COVID-19

COVID-19 hospitalization rates in the Longview and Tyler regions fell below 7% for the first time in five months, continuing to decline in data released Friday.
COVID-19 patients accounted for 6.98% of the hospital capacity in Trauma Service Area G, as shown by Texas Health Services Department data, on Thursday, the latest day when data were available. It has fallen below 15% for 28 consecutive days, falling below 7% for the first time since 6.55% on September 26th.
The hospitalization rate was less than 15% for seven consecutive days, so on February 5, after exceeding 15% for a week in a row, the regional business restrictions set on December 20 were rolled back. Interest rates hit a high on January 9th at 25.43%, out of 46 consecutive days of over 15%.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Greg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panora, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upscher, Van Zandt, Wood. ..
The Northeastern Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health, reported on Friday 23 cases of newly identified COVID-19 in Gregg County residents since Wednesday.
In the county, 5,899 cumulative confirmed cases, 5,385 recovery and 106 viral deaths have been confirmed.
Earlier this month, the district announced that it would update its numbers only from February to Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
This number does not include 4,770 possible cases, 4,262 possible recovery, and 87 possible deaths.
If the rapid test gives a positive result but is not confirmed in the laboratory, the case is considered likely.
On Wednesday, there were 408 confirmed COVID-19 active cases in the county, and no active cases in Gregg County prison inmates.
In Smith County, NET Health has reported 61 new confirmed cases and one more confirmed death since Wednesday. The county had 10,963 confirmed cases and 194 viral deaths.
On Friday, the Texas Department of Health reported five new cases of coronavirus in Harrison County residents from the previous day, with no additional deaths.
According to state data, the county has 2,331 cases and 91 deaths from the virus.
The state reported 12 new cases of coronavirus and three more deaths in Rusk County. According to the state, there are 2,100 positive cases in the county and 94 deaths from COVID-19.
Daily coronavirus cases in Upshur County increased by three, 1,280, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 59.
State-wide
Texas reported 290 deaths from the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Friday.
There are currently a total of 42,575 deaths from COVID-19 in Texas. Coronavirus cases that may have been identified in the state have increased by 7,332 to 2,629,136, of which an estimated 174,645 are active.
Of these, 6,185 were in need of hospitalization as of Thursday, and the latest total available to the state is down from the 6,724 reported the day before.
