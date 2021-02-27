Health
Ebola in Africa prompted CDC travel notifications, and travelers from DRC and Guinea “funneled” to six US airports
By NewsDesk @ bactiman63
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued travel notices to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Guinea due to an ongoing outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD).
The twelfth outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo occurs in North Kivu (Kibnor), in the eastern part of the country. This is the same location as the 10th outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which began in August 2018 and was declared in June 2020.
To date, eight confirmed cases, including four deaths, have been recorded in the outbreak declared on February 7.
In Guinea, Ebola hemorrhagic fever is occurring in the rural area of Gouécké, Nzerékoré Province, Guinea. This was declared on February 14th.
To date, a total of 9 cases (5 confirmed and 4 possible) have been reported, including 5 deaths.
The World Health Organization (WHO) works with local health authorities to identify sources of infection, conduct case investigations and detections, enhance local testing capabilities, and provide Ebola vaccines.
The CDC advises that travelers to these areas may be infected with Ebola if they come into contact with the infected person’s blood or other body fluids, although at low risk.
What steps can travelers take to protect themselves and others from Ebola?
Do not touch, handle or touch
- Other people’s blood and body fluids. (See the section below for special precautions if your work risks exposing you to Ebola.)
- Anything that may have come into contact with human blood or body fluids (clothes, bedding, needles, medical equipment, etc.).
- Blood, body fluids, raw meat (bushmeat), or meat of unknown origin from bats and non-human primates, or these animals.
- Do not participate in funerals or burial ceremonies that require the handling of bodies.
- Wash your hands frequently or use a hand sanitizer to avoid contact with your eyes, nose and mouth.
- If you need to be exposed to Ebola at work, get vaccinated.
- Advisory Committee on Immunization Implementation (ACIP), January 8, 2021 Recommended pre-exposure prophylaxis with rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP (((Ervebo ™) For adults 18 years and older in the U.S. population at highest risk of potential occupational exposure to Ebola virus species Zaire Ebola virus.. This includes personnel who are responding to (or planning to respond to) the outbreak of Ebola.
- A single dose of rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP is safe and Zaire Ebola virus, Which caused the largest and most deadly outbreak of Ebola ever.
- For prescribing information and detailed instructions on how to order the rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP vaccine from the CDC, see. Ebola Vaccine: Information for US Healthcare Providers..
- consider Travel health insurance and medical evacuation insurance coverage.
- If you are traveling for work, get information about your employer’s plans for medical care or evacuation while traveling.
- Register with the US State Department.If you are a U.S. citizen, register online Smart Traveler Registration Program (STEP) To receive information about security updates and getting help in an emergency.
- Travelers to the outbreak area should be aware of their health while traveling And 21 days after leaving the outbreak area.
Travelers should seek medical care Soon If you have fever, muscle aches, sore throat, diarrhea, weakness, vomiting, abdominal pain, or unexplained bleeding or bruising during or after your trip.
On Friday, the CDC said in a statement that air travel could transport people. Some of them may have been exposed to infectious diseases anywhere in the world within 24 hours. Therefore, with great care, the US Government will take public health measures for the very few travelers arriving from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea.
Starting next week, the US government will bring travelers from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Guinea to six US airports. The airline collects and sends passenger information to the CDC for public health follow-up and intervention for all passengers boarding flights to the United States in DRC or Guinea within the last 21 days. This information will be shared with the US state and local health departments to properly monitor arrivals in the jurisdiction.
