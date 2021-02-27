The case of Indian coronavirus has mysteriously fallen.However, some people fear an increase in COVID-19 mutants if the vaccine is delayed.

India faces an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and an increasing threat of coronavirus variants, doctors say they risk wasting an “window of opportunity” to strengthen their ambitious vaccination programs. Is warning.

Key Point: In September 2020, India recorded approximately 90,000 COVID-19 cases per day.

In September 2020, India recorded approximately 90,000 COVID-19 cases per day. In February 2021, 10,000 infections were confirmed daily.

In February 2021, 10,000 infections were confirmed daily. The country is struggling to approach the planned 1.5 million daily injections

The government has promised to vaccinate 300 million people by August this year. It was advertised as the largest and fastest vaccination program in the world.

However, it is behind schedule.

The early stages are targeted at healthcare and front-line workers such as police officers, hygiene staff, and soldiers, and are being extended to people over the age of 60 and over 45 with health problems.

However, daily injections fluctuate widely between 17,000 and 650,000, well below the 1.5 million daily injections required to reach the goal on time.

By comparison, the United States receives an average of 1.2 million vaccinations daily.

“We have a small little opportunity,” said Dr. Joyetabas, co-founder of the Clinic Doctor’s Hub.

Experts fear the rise of new variants if hundreds of millions of Indians are not vaccinated as planned by August. (((ABC News: James Oaten)

“We need to go fast.”

Can the variant undo all the hard work in India?

Indian hospitals were at stake last year as the country recorded nearly 100,000 cases a day.

Since then, the number of cases per day has dropped to almost one-tenth of its peak in September, but new surges will re-impose restrictions in some states, especially Maharashtra and Kerala. became.

The city of Amravati in central India has been forced to blockade for a week.

Mutants in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil are highly viral and are a source of concern.

The Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology in India has detected over 5,000 coronavirus variants in India.

The Indian government said the new strain was not due to a recent outbreak, but Dr. Bass said the vaccination program was still too late given the risks.

“A variant is coming,” said Dr. Bass.

“We are a small, populous country. When one person acquires one particular subspecies, it spreads like a wildfire.”

The government said it would increase its vaccination efforts to 5 million a day.

Decrease in mysterious incidents in Delhi

In Delhi, the national capital, less than 150 COVID-19s are recorded per day, well below the peak of 8,000. November 2020.

The city recently recorded zero deaths from COVID-19 for three days. This is a feat that hasn’t been witnessed since the early months of the pandemic.

LokNayak Hospital, India’s largest coronavirus treatment center, currently treats only about 30 COVID-19 patients. (((ABC News: James Oaten)

Many coronavirus wards in the capital have been closed and returned to normal operation.

LokNayak Hospital, India’s largest coronavirus treatment hospital, had a capacity of 2,500 beds dedicated to treating coronavirus patients.

Currently, there are 300 coronavirus beds and about 30 patients.

“We were full. There was a time when many people died here,” said Dr. Sandeep Garg, who currently manages the non-COVID ward.

“Yesterday there were 7 to 10 patients.”

Some health professionals believe that the actual infection rate was so high that the infection rate dropped significantly, and the virus is currently struggling to spread widely.

Last year, COVID-19 patients moved away from the hospital and doctors struggled to catch up, but many healthcare professionals say things are getting better now. (((ABC News: Som Patidar)

In a recent serological survey of 28,000 residents across Delhi, more than half of the subjects developed antibodies, and in some areas more than 60% developed antibodies and previously had the virus. It means that you were infected with.

This will increase the actual infection rate in Delhi by 30 times the official data. The state’s health minister said the city was “upset” by herd immunity.

India remains vulnerable to further outbreaks

The exact threshold of herd immunity to COVID-19 is unknown, but some Experts believe in about 70 to 90 percent of the population You need antibodies to stop the virus.

National serological studies have suggested that a quarter of India’s population has developed antibodies, but this is not sufficient to achieve herd immunity.

“Pandemic is essentially a crowd illness,” said Dr. Smit Ray, who runs a non-profit Holy Family Hospital in Delhi.

” [serological] Studies have shown that many people are infected and find it difficult to infect themselves. “

Health experts warn against people becoming less alert as mask wear rates and social distance are significantly reduced.

Dr. Ray said India is so populous that it is susceptible to further outbreaks.

Sumit Ray, who runs a non-profit Holy Family Hospital in Delhi, says India hasn’t left the forest yet. (((ABC News: James Oaten)

“Sooner or later, we expect a small surge to occur again at some point,” he said.

“But probably not the scale we faced. [last year].. “

He believed that the vaccine was likely to be effective against new mutants, but said the science was unresolved.

“Will there be a mutation that changes that? We don’t know yet,” Dr. Ray said.

“How long will herd immunity and antibodies last? We don’t know.”

Suspicion can be a barrier to rapid vaccine deployment

India has approved two local vaccinations, the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, locally known as Covishield, and the Covaxin developed by Indian pharmaceutical giant Bharat Biotech.

We are also considering approval of the Russian Sputnik 5 vaccine. Pfizer withdrew its application for urgent approval after the government requested additional data.

Known in India as Covishield, the AstraZeneca vaccine is the country’s primary COVID-19 protection. (((ABC News: James Oaten)

Optimal doses and time between jabs of Covishield are a source of confusion and data from studies conducted in India are not yet available.

Covacin was approved even though the final trial was not yet completed. Bharat Biotech plans to release Phase 3 data in March.

Dr. Ray said it was a mistake to approve covaxin without publicly available data, and the lack of data fueled concerns about vaccination nationwide.

“The government should believe more in the ability of people to ask questions and analyze what they see,” Dr. Ray said.

“With transparency, people would have been much happier to get the vaccine. Once the hesitation begins, it’s much harder to stop it.”

The Government of India maintains previous trials showing that covaxin is safe and effective. The Indian Medical Research Council said urgent approval is needed given the pandemic.

This vaccine is widely used in the Barmel district near the border with Pakistan. The area is so remote that camels are needed to deliver the drug to remote villages.

Efforts have been made to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine shipments reach remote parts of India. (((ABC News: James Oaten)

Bhika Ram has been managing vaccine depots in the area for 35 years and has received two injections.

“I strongly feel that I have acquired immunity,” he said.

“I’m safe, and others are safe from me.”

Dr. Babral Bishnoy, Chief Health Officer in the area, admitted that there was some resistance initially, but the area was scheduled to vaccinate 500,000 people by August.

“I was a little hesitant at first, but now I don’t,” he said.

“Everyone is vaccinated because it exceeds 90% of the target.”

The coronavirus vaccine will soon be available in the private market for priority residents.

New cases are declining daily in India, and people expect the country to be vaccinated quickly. (((ABC News: James Oaten)