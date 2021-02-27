Picture books can boost physical activity in autistic youth





Columbia, Missouri-Physical activity is important to everyone, but studies show that people with developmental disabilities do not exercise as often as their normally developed peers. To bridge this gap, researchers at the University of Missouri have recently created fitness picture books to help young people with autism exercise more often, and low incomes when they may not have access to outdoor fitness equipment. Provided a simple resource for training motivation for families. “There are many studies aimed at helping people with autism improve their academic performance, social and communication skills, but how important physical activity is to a healthy lifestyle? It needs to be remembered, “said Lorraine Besera, an assistant professor. University of Missouri. “Exercise has many health benefits, such as pumping blood into the body, improving sleep, and reducing the risk of obesity, and if we can involve children with autism more physically, There are other aspects of their lives that can be improved, as they are more likely to run around and play with their peers. “ Becerra is also a behavioral analyst at the Thompson Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders. Some of her previous autistic clients had a body mass index that had risen to unhealthy levels due to excessive sedentary behavior, so their caregivers had children exercise more to Besera. I asked him to develop a creative way to encourage him. Therefore, in a recent research study, Besera created a fitness picture book with step-by-step images of various exercises such as jumping jacks, bear crawls, and rushes. Picture books have been successfully used to increase the amount of time people with autism engage in physical activity. Formerly working in a low-income school district with limited financial resources, Besera understands the need to find a cost-effective way to help autistic children exercise more often. I will. “It’s important to remember that some schools may not have a jungle gym or many age-appropriate resources for children to play,” says Besera. “The great thing about picture books is that they provide simple and engaging exercises that can be performed in a variety of settings, such as school playgrounds, backyards, and even park vacant lots. This is also a quick and easy way. And teachers provide an organized structure for flexible free time, such as breaks. “ Recent advances in technology and entertainment have led young people to spend more and more time sitting in front of televisions, tablets and personal electronics. Besera is passionate about reminding young people, especially individuals in the autism spectrum, of the importance of scheduling time for physical activity. “These lifelong habits begin when you are young,” Besera said. “Making time to run around early in life and establish those exercise routines helps young people maintain their habits in adolescence and adulthood.”

