Maximum 1-day vaccination completed, 162 new cases





On February 26, Saskatchewan received 5,211 COVID-19 vaccines, bringing the total number of vaccines given in the state to 75,501. So far, this is the highest daily total of vaccinations in the state.

5,211 doses in Saskatoon (254), Regina (286), Far Northwest (33), North Central (869), Northwest (918), Central East (1202), Central West (403), South East (570) It was administered. And the southwest (676) zone. On February 24th and 25th, multiple data corrections were made in the Regina, Northwest, North Central, North East, Central West, and Southwest zones.

For a list of Saskatchewan’s first and second doses managed by geographic zone, please visit: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update..

Daily COVID-19 statistics

There are 162 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Saskatchewan on February 27, bringing the total to 28,506 cases across the state. There are no new COVID cases in the Weiburn region, there is currently one activity case, and there are 25 activity cases in the southeastern part of the region as a whole.

Five COVID-19-positive Saskatchewan residents have died. Deaths were reported in groups over the age of 80 in the Regina (3), Saskatoon (1), and Southeastern (1) zones.

New cases are Far Northwest (27), Far Northeast (5), Northwest (13), North Central (3), Northeast (9), Saskatoon (23), Central East (18), Regina (52), South Central (7), Southeast (1) Zone, 4 cases withholding residence information. Nine cases with pending residence information were assigned to the Far Northeast (1), Northwest (1), North Central (3), Regina (3), and Central South (1) zones.

There are a total of 26,573 collections, including 119 new collections as of February 27, and 1,548 cases are considered active.

There are 151 inpatients and 135 inpatients: Far Northwest (5), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (11), Midwest (13), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (53), Midwest (1), Central East (7), Regina (36), South Central (2), South East (4). There are 16 people in the intensive care unit in the northwest (1), Saskatoon (9) and Regina (6).

On February 26, 2,647 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan and 51 new tests were conducted in the southeast.

To date, 574,040 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of February 25, when figures for other states and countries were available, the per capita rate for Saskatchewan was 481,385 tests per million people. The national percentage was 636,895 tests performed per million people.

The 7-day average of new daily cases is 152 (12.4 new cases per 100,000). A graph comparing today’s average with the data collected over the past few months is available on the Saskatchewan Government website.Please come https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases..

Detailed statistics on the total number of health care workers, the breakdown of total cases by source, age, gender, region, total number of tests to date, and per capita test rate can be found on the Saskatchewan Government website. ..Please come www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of- covid-19-in-saskatchewan..

Assess your risk and take a test

The Saskatchewan Government continues to recommend for all non-essential trips. Travelers from abroad are required to comply with federal inspection and quarantine measures. If you choose to travel between states, take the test as soon as you return to Saskatchewan and plan a follow-up test 7 days later.

The presence of new variants throughout Canada means that there is an increased risk of bringing back the more contagious COVID-19 strain. You can’t test how to get out of the risk of travel, but if you’ve ever traveled, testing is the best tool available to protect your family, friends, and all residents of Saskatchewan from COVID-19.

You do not need to be experiencing any symptoms to be infected with COVID-19.Find a test option near you https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information..

Implementation of public health measures

Enforcement of public health orders Public Health Act of 1994.. In addition to the enforcement efforts being made by state-wide police agencies, public health inspectors are committed to promptly issuing tickets to offenders to ensure that businesses and events are followed as quickly as possible. Will be supported.

