Oregon reports two more COVID-19-related deaths, 455 new cases





Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased the state’s death to 2,208, the Oregon Department of Health reported Saturday. OHA also reported 455 new confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases at 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the state total to 155,315. Vaccination in Oregon OHA reported that 32,288 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Saturday. Of this total, 24,926 doses were given on Friday and 7,362 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday. Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS). Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 943,692 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon. These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis. COVID-19 hospitalized The total number of patients admitted to COVID-19 in Oregon is 148, four less than on Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three fewer than on Friday. The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity. Learn more about hospital capacity... Incident and death Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (6), Benton (7), Craccamus (35), Colombia (13), Couse (42), Curry (2), Deschutz (14). ) Is in the county. ), Douglas (16), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (2), Lynn ( 9), Malheur (7), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (12), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (73), Yamhill ( 6). The 2,207th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 92-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on 22 February and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on 25 February. He had a fundamental condition. The 2,208th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 61-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on January 13 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on February 15. He had a fundamental condition. county The total number of cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 656 7 Benton 2,335 16 Cracker mass 13,357 175 Kratosop 775 6 Columbia 1,261 twenty one Kuus 1,482 19 Crook 775 18 curry 426 6 Deshoots 5,946 59 Douglas 2,463 54 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 222 1 Harney 273 6 Hood river 1,068 29 Jackson 8,377 112 Jefferson 1,955 28 Josephine 2,337 50 Klamath 2,789 55 lake 375 6 Lane 10,224 126 Lincoln 1,131 20 Rin 3,586 56 Misfortune 3,350 58 Marion 18,416 285 tomorrow 1,047 14 Multnomah 31,853 528 pork 3,053 42 Shaman 53 0 Tillamook 414 2 Umatira 7,651 82 Union 1,284 19 Warowa 142 Four Wasco 1,221 26 Washington 21,170 212 Wheeler twenty two 1 Yang Hill 3,773 64 State-wide 155,315 2,208 1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly. 2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, Please see the press release. Electronic Inspection Report (ELR) received on February 26, 2021 county Negative Els Positive ELR ELR total Positive rate Baker 14 3 17 17.6% Benton 548 12 560 2.1% Cracker mass 1,187 35 1,222 2.9% Kratosop 90 0 90 0.0% Columbia 138 15 153 9.8% Kuus 306 35 341 10.3% Crook 41 2 43 4.7% curry 60 7 67 10.4% Deshoots 401 6 407 1.5% Douglas 287 8 295 2.7% Grant Four 2 6 33.3% Harney 32 1 33 3.0% Hood river 167 Five 172 2.9% Jackson 736 52 788 6.6% Jefferson 61 2 63 3.2% Josephine 254 12 266 4.5% Klamath 97 0 97 0.0% lake 3 2 Five 40.0% Lane 3,565 41 3,606 1.1% Lincoln 91 Four 95 4.2% Rin 459 8 467 1.7% Misfortune 101 7 108 6.5% Marion 937 55 992 5.5% tomorrow 30 1 31 3.2% Multnomah 3,175 36 3,211 1.1% pork 200 Ten 210 4.8% Shaman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook twenty one 0 twenty one 0.0% Umatira 342 26 368 7.1% Union 86 2 88 2.3% Warowa 13 0 13 0.0% Wasco 63 2 65 3.1% Washington 1,676 66 1,742 3.8% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yang Hill 319 11 330 3.3% State-wide 15,507 468 15,975 2.9% Cumulative Electronic Lab Report county Negative ELR Positive ELR Total ELR Positive rate Baker 8,061 1,546 9,607 16.1% Benton 105,736 3,409 109,145 3.1% Cracker mass 344,140 18,646 362,786 5.1% Kratosop 26,568 1,263 27,831 4.5% Columbia 32,362 1,584 33,946 4.7% Kuus 31,288 1,557 32,845 4.7% Crook 12,140 1,015 13,155 7.7% curry 8,220 352 8,572 4.1% Deshoots 129,948 7,596 137,544 5.5% Douglas 52,560 2,045 54,605 3.7% Gilliam 900 28 928 3.0% Grant 3,360 178 3,538 5.0% Harney 2,648 213 2,861 7.4% Hood river 25,360 1,324 26,684 5.0% Jackson 164,742 10,530 175,272 6.0% Jefferson 15,127 1,649 16,776 9.8% Josephine 44,635 2,200 46,835 4.7% Klamath 37,843 2,819 40,662 6.9% lake 2,470 361 2,831 12.8% Lane 355,346 11,413 366,759 3.1% Lincoln 34,816 2,153 36,969 5.8% Rin 105,326 6,529 111,855 5.8% Misfortune 17,946 4,564 22,510 20.3% Marion 260,948 25,827 286,775 9.0% tomorrow 5,557 1,206 6,763 17.8% Multnomah 794,296 43,893 838,189 5.2% pork 54,105 3,725 57,830 6.4% Shaman 1,100 47 1,147 4.1% Tillamook 11,266 371 11,637 3.2% Umatira 51,493 7,944 59,437 13.4% Union 10,116 956 11,072 8.6% Warowa 2,089 73 2,162 3.4% Wasco 26,829 1,281 28,110 4.6% Washington 496,139 29,562 525,701 5.6% Wheeler 336 20 356 5.6% Yang Hill 101,246 5,154 106,400 4.8% State-wide 3,377,062 203,033 3,580,095 5.7% Details of COVID-19 vaccination For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

