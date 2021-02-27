Connect with us

Oregon reports two more COVID-19-related deaths, 455 new cases

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-Two new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon have increased the state’s death to 2,208, the Oregon Department of Health reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 455 new confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases at 12:01 am on Saturday, bringing the state total to 155,315.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported that 32,288 COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state’s vaccination registry on Saturday. Of this total, 24,926 doses were given on Friday and 7,362 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 943,692 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA Dashboard The Oregon dashboard was updated on Saturday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The total number of patients admitted to COVID-19 in Oregon is 148, four less than on Friday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three fewer than on Friday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

Learn more about hospital capacity...

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Saturday were Baker (6), Benton (7), Craccamus (35), Colombia (13), Couse (42), Curry (2), Deschutz (14). ) Is in the county. ), Douglas (16), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (4), Josephine (9), Klamath (5), Lake (1), Lane (29), Lincoln (2), Lynn ( 9), Malheur (7), Marion (43), Morrow (1), Multnomah (32), Polk (12), Umatilla (12), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (73), Yamhill ( 6).

The 2,207th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 92-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on 22 February and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on 25 February. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,208th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 61-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on January 13 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on February 15. He had a fundamental condition.

countyThe total number of cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker6567
Benton2,33516
Cracker mass13,357175
Kratosop7756
Columbia1,261twenty one
Kuus1,48219
Crook77518
curry4266
Deshoots5,94659
Douglas2,46354
Gilliam531
Grant2221
Harney2736
Hood river1,06829
Jackson8,377112
Jefferson1,95528
Josephine2,33750
Klamath2,78955
lake3756
Lane10,224126
Lincoln1,13120
Rin3,58656
Misfortune3,35058
Marion18,416285
tomorrow1,04714
Multnomah31,853528
pork3,05342
Shaman530
Tillamook4142
Umatira7,65182
Union1,28419
Warowa142Four
Wasco1,22126
Washington21,170212
Wheelertwenty two1
Yang Hill3,77364
State-wide155,3152,208

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic tests and estimated cases. Estimated cases are cases that show symptoms such as COVID-19, are in close contact with confirmed cases, and do not have a positive diagnostic test. The country of residence of the case may change as new information becomes available. If any changes occur, the count will be updated accordingly.

2 For more information on individuals who died in COVID-19, Oregon, Please see the press release.

Electronic Inspection Report (ELR) received on February 26, 2021

countyNegative ElsPositive ELRELR totalPositive rate
Baker1431717.6%
Benton548125602.1%
Cracker mass1,187351,2222.9%
Kratosop900900.0%
Columbia138151539.8%
Kuus3063534110.3%
Crook412434.7%
curry6076710.4%
Deshoots40164071.5%
Douglas28782952.7%
GrantFour2633.3%
Harney321333.0%
Hood river167Five1722.9%
Jackson736527886.6%
Jefferson612633.2%
Josephine254122664.5%
Klamath970970.0%
lake32Five40.0%
Lane3,565413,6061.1%
Lincoln91Four954.2%
Rin45984671.7%
Misfortune10171086.5%
Marion937559925.5%
tomorrow301313.2%
Multnomah3,175363,2111.1%
pork200Ten2104.8%
Shaman2020.0%
Tillamooktwenty one0twenty one0.0%
Umatira342263687.1%
Union862882.3%
Warowa130130.0%
Wasco632653.1%
Washington1,676661,7423.8%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yang Hill319113303.3%
State-wide15,50746815,9752.9%

Cumulative Electronic Lab Report

countyNegative ELRPositive ELRTotal ELRPositive rate
Baker8,0611,5469,60716.1%
Benton105,7363,409109,1453.1%
Cracker mass344,14018,646362,7865.1%
Kratosop26,5681,26327,8314.5%
Columbia32,3621,58433,9464.7%
Kuus31,2881,55732,8454.7%
Crook12,1401,01513,1557.7%
curry8,2203528,5724.1%
Deshoots129,9487,596137,5445.5%
Douglas52,5602,04554,6053.7%
Gilliam900289283.0%
Grant3,3601783,5385.0%
Harney2,6482132,8617.4%
Hood river25,3601,32426,6845.0%
Jackson164,74210,530175,2726.0%
Jefferson15,1271,64916,7769.8%
Josephine44,6352,20046,8354.7%
Klamath37,8432,81940,6626.9%
lake2,4703612,83112.8%
Lane355,34611,413366,7593.1%
Lincoln34,8162,15336,9695.8%
Rin105,3266,529111,8555.8%
Misfortune17,9464,56422,51020.3%
Marion260,94825,827286,7759.0%
tomorrow5,5571,2066,76317.8%
Multnomah794,29643,893838,1895.2%
pork54,1053,72557,8306.4%
Shaman1,100471,1474.1%
Tillamook11,26637111,6373.2%
Umatira51,4937,94459,43713.4%
Union10,11695611,0728.6%
Warowa2,089732,1623.4%
Wasco26,8291,28128,1104.6%
Washington496,13929,562525,7015.6%
Wheeler336203565.6%
Yang Hill101,2465,154106,4004.8%
State-wide3,377,062203,0333,580,0955.7%

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA Web page, Distribution and other useful information breakdown.

