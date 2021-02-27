Targeted sprays to prevent malaria in low permeability settings halve the cost of current practice-ScienceDaily

The IRS refers to the application of pesticides to the interior walls of a house.

This study by the Malaria Wit Institute (WRIM) and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) Lancet February 25, 2021.

Target vs blanket indoor residual spray

Malaria remains one of the world’s largest health crises, with 94% of cases and deaths occurring, especially on the African continent (World Health Organization, 2020).

Most countries in southern Africa have set a policy goal of eradicating malaria within their borders.

The IRS has been used effectively in South Africa since 1945. As a result, malaria infections are low but persistent. Malaria infections are confined to the northeastern border of Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.

The IRS is a very effective strategy for controlling malaria in many countries. However, the IRS is logistically difficult when deployed on a large scale, and its cost is rising due to the challenges raised in dealing with the resistance of malaria vector mosquitoes to low-cost pesticides. I will.

In addition, spraying all homes in areas where malaria is rare (but not eliminated) may be unreasonable and unsustainable, especially if resources are limited.

At the global level, spending on malaria prevention and treatment has been stagnant for almost a decade, despite rising unit costs and growing population. Therefore, a more efficient strategy is urgently needed to maintain malaria eradication efforts in a low-infection environment.

Maureen Coetzee, a prominent professor and co-author of WRIM, said: the study.

“With reactive spray and significant cost savings [targeted IRS] Effective strategies for adoption by national and local malaria control programs based on good scientific data. “

About research

Reactive Targets for Malaria Control in Low Transmittance Settings A study entitled Effectiveness and Cost Effectiveness of Indoor Residual Sprays: A Cluster Random Non-Inferiority Study in South Africa Has Non-Reactive Target IRS It was the first study to investigate whether it was inferior and cost effective compared to the standard practice of annual high volume spray campaigns before the malaria season.

The study was conducted in residential areas (clusters) in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga and Phalaborwa, Limpopo.

The cluster was randomly assigned to either the target approach or the standard approach.In the court intervention department, the team sprayed only homes, depending on reported cases of malaria, and limited sprays to that home only. [the index case house] And up to 8 adjacent houses within 200m.

Therefore, targeted interventions included a significant reduction in spraying, which was directed only to areas with recent evidence of malaria infection, as indicated by the recent outbreak of malaria cases.

Safe and cost-effective strategy

The findings prove that the targeted approach is no worse than the standard approach, within a pre-specified margin of 1 case per 1000 people per year. In addition, the targeted approach has proven to be very cost effective.

The average annual economic cost of the intervention in question is $ 88,258 per 100,000 population (± R1.2 million, exchange rate in 2017), which is standard practice of $ 184,319 (± R2.5 million, It is 52% cheaper than the 2017 exchange rate). ).

David Bath, a health economics researcher and co-lead author at LSHTM, said: Studied under Dr. Jackie Cook, an associate professor of malaria epidemiology at LSHTM.

Targeted transmission solution

The authors acknowledge that replacing existing interventions, which has long been a standard practice, is politically and socially sensitive and requires caution to avoid a recurrence of the case. Therefore, as demonstrated in this study, it is important that the strategy to reduce costs through better targeting of the IRS is based on solid evidence.

Aaron Mabza, Co-Chair of the South African Malaria Eradication Commission (SAMEC), co-author of the study and former manager of the Mpumalanga Malaria Control Program, said: This study of the IRS in question addressed my question. The recommendations are realistic and feasible and address the issue of population growth. This makes it nearly impossible to complete a comprehensive IRS before the onset of high infection. “

Targeted IRS ensures that saved resources are reassigned to other life-saving malaria management and eradication efforts, such as awareness campaigns, case management, surveillance, and epidemic preparedness.

“The results of this study represent exciting progress in selling funds to other regions that are helping to eradicate malaria in a very low-incidence environment in southern Africa,” Coetzee said. I will.