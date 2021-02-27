COVID-19, Saskatchewan: 5 new deaths, highest daily total of vaccine delivery





Public health officials recorded the highest total daily COVID-19 vaccination in Saskatchewan on Friday, with 5,211 vaccinations. It was mainly done in the central eastern region where 1,202 injections were made. The latest totals occurred in the state Saturday’s COVID-19 update. It also reported 162 new cases of state illness and five more deaths. The northwest had the second highest number of vaccinations on Friday at 918, followed by 869 in the northwest central region. Total other Friday vaccinations by zone: Southwest: 676.

Southeast: 570.

West center: 403.

Regina: 286.

Saskatoon: 254.

Northwest: 33. As of Saturday, 75,501 COVID-19 shots are managed throughout the state. The Saskatoon Zone has distributed the most vaccines to date at 14,920, of which 6,765 include a second dose. The Regina area lags behind with a total dose of 12,833 doses, with 5,756 second shots. The northwestern central region, which covers Prince Albert, distributes the third highest vaccine, with 9,839-4,300 being the second dose. In the northernmost central zone, which included Uranium City, Fondue Lac, and Stony Rapids, the dose was lowest. Southwest just received First shipment of vaccine earlier this weekWas the only region in the state where no second dose was recorded on Saturday. As of Saturday, 75,501 COVID-19 shots were administered throughout Saskatchewan. The Saskatoon Zone has distributed the most vaccines to date at 14,920, with 6,765 being the second vaccination. (Saskatchewan State Government) Regina has the best jumps in the new case All five recent COVID-19-related deaths on Saturday involved people in their 80s. Three from the Regina Zone, one each in Saskatoon and southeast. Regina Zone reported 52 new cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the region to 488 on Saturday. Total of other Saturday cases by zone: Northwest end: 27.

Saskatoon: 23.

East Central: 18.

Northwest: 13.

Northeast: 9.

Central and South: 7.

Far northeast: 5.

North Central: 3.

Southeast: One. Residence information is reserved for the other four cases. Nine cases previously classified as “pending residence information” were assigned to the Regina, North Central, South Central, Far Northeast, and Northwest zones. As of Saturday, there were 1,548 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 151 were hospitalized, 16 of whom were receiving intensive care. (Saskatchewan State Government) As of Saturday, 1,548 COVID-19 cases are considered active throughout Saskatchewan. There are 151 people in the hospital and 16 people in the intensive care unit. There are 9 in Saskatoon, 6 in Regina and 1 in the northwest.

