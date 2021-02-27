California COVID-19 variant found in Douglas County





The first known case of a California variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Nebraska, according to a news release from the Department of Health and Human Services. In a news release sent Saturday afternoon, DHHS stated that 13 cases of a variant known as B.1.429 were identified in four different health jurisdictions. The DHHS said nine of these cases were in Douglas County. According to the news release, two cases are in public health solutions, one in Lancaster and the other in East Central. According to DHHS, the case is under investigation. In a news release, he explained that DHHS is not well known. About the B.1.429 variant more than the other variants. The DHHS said it was first identified in California and has spread throughout the United States. DHHS also stated that B.1.429 is likely to be more contagious. According to DHHS, COVID-19 vaccination is still expected to be effective. News of the B.1.429 variant identified in Nebraska arrives the day after it is announced that the UK variant has been identified in the state. In a news release sent Friday, DHHS identified a B-117 mutant of COVID-19 in Nebraska. According to the DHHS, this person is a woman in her twenties living in Douglas County. According to DHHS, more than 222,000 Nebraska states have access to vaccinate.ne.gov to register for COVID-19 vaccination. Limited technology, language, or internet access can be called 531-249-1873 or 833-998-2275.

