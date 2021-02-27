In Sonoma County, more people have been vaccinated than confirmed COVID-19 cases.





Sonoma County has reached a hopeful milestone in the pandemic. The number of Sonoma County residents who have completed vaccination exceeds the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases. As of February 25, approximately 32,777 people in Sonoma County have been vaccinated with both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, according to the report. County data.. Since March 2020, when residents returning from a cruise to Mexico returned to Mexico, 27,925 COVID-19 cases have been identified throughout the county. First person locally Positive for virus test. (The orange line shows the number of confirmed virus cases, and the purple line shows the number of people who received both vaccinations.) “It’s an important milestone that more people than the total number of confirmed cases have been completely vaccinated,” said Matt Brown, a communications specialist in Sonoma County, in an email. “This means that we are actively introducing vaccines to protect vulnerable people from the virus. As more people are vaccinated, COVID infections begin to decline, lowering case rates. I hope it helps. “ As of February 25, 67,227 residents were first vaccinated and 100,000 were vaccinated. data.. “This is almost 25 percent of the adult population (411,000) over the age of 16”, writes Brown. “As long as there is a supply, we will continue to vaccinate as many people as possible.” According to Sonoma County, there are about 494,336 inhabitants. US Census Bureau estimate. To reach herd immunity, 60-80% of the population needs to be vaccinated, Dr. Sundari Mase, a county public health officer, said in a community briefing. February 18.. For more information on coronavirus cases and vaccinations in Sonoma County, here.

