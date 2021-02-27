Decreased sperm count threatens humanity.Responsible chemicals, the book says

Not only humanity is facing Coronavirus pandemic And Climate crisis, Its presence is also threatened by reduced sperm counts due to exposure to chemicals, a new book written by a prominent epidemiologist warns.

“Our environmental chemicals and other modern lifestyle factors are so detrimental to our reproductive health that in the future most people will not be able to reproduce in the traditional way.” Shanna Swan said. He is an environmental and reproductive epidemiologist at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York and has over 40 years of experience in this area.

Male sperm counts in North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand fell by more than 59% between 1973 and 2011. Meta-analysis Swan co-authored in 2017. At current rates, half of men in these countries will lose sperm by 2045, and many others will be in very small numbers, Swan told USA Today on Saturday.

“From stories such as The Handmaid’s Tale and Children of Men, some of what we thought of as fiction is rapidly becoming a reality,” Swan wrote. Her new book This week, “Countdown: How the modern world threatens sperm counts, alters male and female reproductive development, and jeopardizes the future of humanity.”

In this book, Swan argues that the chemicals that are prevalent in our world interfere with our body’s hormones and contribute to the adverse health effects of male and female reproduction. I will. these “Endocrine disrupting chemicals“Chemicals that are water-soluble and washed away from the body, such as phthalates and bisphenol A (BPA), “Eternal chemical substance” that does not decompose, Perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), etc.

According to Swan, chemicals enter our bodies through food and drink, the fine particles in the air that we inhale, and the products that we absorb through our skin. They are included in plastics and vinyl, floor and wall covers, medical tubes and equipment, children’s toys, nail polish, perfumes, hairsprays, soaps, shampoos and more.

For example, she said, phthalates are commonly consumed through food.

“They are added to the plastic to make it soft and squeeze. Consider shower curtains, rubber ducks, soft tubes. The processed foods we eat go through the soft tubes into the package. Included in the plastic When these chemicals come into contact with food, the phthalates leave the plastic. We eat food and they enter our body, “she said.

Endocrine disrupting chemicals can interfere with hormones in several different ways. Phthalate esters can “fool the body” into thinking that they have more testosterone than they really are, causing the body to stop producing testosterone, increasing the likelihood that men will become infertile and have lower sperm counts. There is, Mr Swan said.

Dr. Pat Hunt, a geneticist at Washington State University’s School of Molecular Biological Sciences, is studying the effects of exposure to chemicals on the fertility of men and women. Since the 1998 laboratory accident Warned her about the harmful effects of household items.

“Over the years, we’ve seen people change as the evidence becomes more and more compelling,” Hunt said. “There is no doubt that sperm counts have decreased. The hypothesis that exposure to these chemicals has reduced sperm counts is becoming more and more credible.”

However, some industry groups have questioned the relationship between endocrine disrupting chemicals and their adverse health effects, and some scientists have said. Previously criticized the study Due to the lack of evidence of a direct causal relationship between the two.

Vinyl verifiedFor example, an organization working to promote public awareness of vinyl has posted on its website “a selected number of competitive interests and agenda-led activists launching fraudulent campaigns that mislead consumers. , Consumers are denying the right to make their own decisions. ” About vinyl. “

And some scientists question whether sperm counts are declining altogether. Alan Pacey, a professor of andrology at the University of Sheffield in the United Kingdom, believes that prenatal exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals can affect male fetal development, but “reduced sperm counts. I’m not sure about the data that suggests that. ” Because of this, all over the world. “

“I think science and medicine have accepted this hypothesis uncritically,” Pacey said. “Usually, anomalous claims require anomalous evidence, but obviously not in this case.”

Pacey has problems with how scientists came to a conclusion by performing a retrospective analysis of semen analysis data performed in the past. Pacey said the method of analysis was “weak” as laboratory andrology methods such as training changed over time.

The 2017 study, co-authored by Swan, was “improved” due to the use of more control measures, yet the study did not show “abnormal evidence” of Providence. “I can’t prove this, but they can’t.”

“People have not chosen to reduce sperm count”

Swan writes that the global fertility rate fell by 50% between 1960 and 2015. She admits that many socio-economic factors contribute to this decline.

But what is surprising, Swan writes, is that fertility rates are declining across age groups. Not only are male sperm counts declining, boys are also more likely to have genital abnormalities. Among women, the risk of miscarriage is increased at all ages.

“Some of this photo has a selection factor, some of it doesn’t,” Swa said. “People have not chosen to reduce sperm count.”

Lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity, smoking, alcohol and drug use alter hormone levels and contribute to their decline, Swan said. But Swan said he was most concerned about the exposure of pregnant women and children to chemicals.

“Other lifestyle factors are important in a temporary way,” Swan said. “The reason I’m so focused on these early exposures to endocrine disruptors is that they never change and are passed down to later generations. They are much less, but much more for the story. It’s important to you. It’s easy to control. “

Endocrine disrupting chemicals not only affect reproductive health. They are also associated with “a number of adverse health effects in almost every biological system,” including immunological, neurological, metabolic, and cardiovascular systems, Swan writes.

“In adults, we can see small changes during development that can increase the incidence of cancer,” Hunt said. “We set children to have metabolic problems as adults, and I think it’s incredibly calm and worried.”

And we’re not just hurting ourselves. We are also harming animals.

“These ubiquitous environmental chemicals have hit the animal kingdom in many different ways,” Swan wrote. “As a species, we have failed to breed and regrow ourselves, hampering the ability of other species to do so.”

Remove, replace, adjust

In her book, Swan presents an action plan for individuals to change their daily habits and exposures. Swan has decided to promote three new things, “removal, replacement, and regulation” of endocrine disrupting chemicals, instead of the traditional “three Rs” that are usually advertised to promote waste reduction. I made a suggestion.

“The chemicals themselves need to be modified. They replace chemicals that can’t interfere with the human hormonal system. This is absolutely important,” says Swan. “They must not be harmful at very low doses, and they must not be persistent in the environment.”

Hunt said her work on the effects of endocrine disrupting chemicals has led her to think of life as “totally different.”

“Plastics may not be excluded from our lives, but we can buy a variety of products,” Hunt said. “The plastic in the kitchen is silicone and we use a lot of glass. There is a rule in the house that no plastic of any kind can go into the dishwasher or the microwave. And I read the label relentlessly. . “

Swan also calls for far greater social change, including tighter government regulation of chemicals.

“We need to think about our entire approach to chemical safety,” Hunt said. “We are now responsible to the federal regulators to prove that these are harmful. The responsibility is to be safe before use, rather than to indicate that they are dangerous after use. Should be to show. “

According to Swan, the United States has undergone a cycle of public protests for decades by simply replacing chemicals with toxic chemicals for certain chemicals, such as BPA.

“This is a practice we call a disappointing substitute, or informally, Whac-A-Mole. You knock down another bad chemical that has a new name but does the same, and we stop it. You need to, “she said.

Swan said he would launch a book-related campaign to educate the general public with the medical community about the dangers of endocrine disrupting chemicals. Swan said he wants to reach the color community, especially because many people are imbalanced in the effects of chemicals.

“The color community has different exposures,” Swan said. “The exposure and impact of these chemicals will be greater. There is a fairness issue here and we want to address it.”

“These things are not separated”

Swan said the discussion on the 2021 sexual and reproductive health crisis is comparable to the discussion on climate change 40 years ago. “Initially there was denial, and gradually people began to admit that this was a problem,” Swan said.

1992, British Medical Journal Treatise The paper was “not taken seriously, criticized, and almost ignored,” Swan said, suggesting that sperm counts have declined gradually over the last 50 years.But when Swan co-authored in 2017 Meta-analysis to reach the same conclusion, This treatise became one of the most referenced scientific treatises in the world that year.

“When they denied the problem in 1992, they said so, it’s a problem,” she said. “Now we need to move on to the next stage of responsibility as a society and as a planet.”

Swan said the debate on the sexual and reproductive health crisis should be included in the debate surrounding climate change and COVID-19. For example, many endocrine disrupting chemicals are made from by-products that produce petroleum.In addition, recent treatises include exposure to chemicals. Increased risk of serious illness due to COVID-19..

“I think these should be considered together, not separately,” Swan said. “We must be aware that there are three consecutive victories of risk that fall on us.”