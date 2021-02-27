Health
Nassau’s vaccination site focuses on people who live and work in Elmont
Teresa Bobian, who had failed for weeks to get an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, is “relieved” to finally get it on Saturday at Elmont Memorial High School, where she teaches social studies. Did.
“We have to come every day, and we are exposed every day,” said a resident of Elmont.
Bobian was one of 1,000 people vaccinated at school on Saturday. This is part of an effort to bring more vaccination sites closer to where long islanders live and work, especially in the color community.
Laura Curran, an executive at Nassau County, said that the gymnasium had been vaccinated and “we want to make sure that everyone who is qualified is in contact and that everyone can shoot equally.”
The county set up the site to help elected local officials and community leaders identify people who are eligible for the vaccine. According to Callan, the focus was on people living and working in Elmont, but some vaccinated people were said to live or work in nearby communities.
“I don’t want to leave the population in the county behind,” she said.
According to the 2019 US Census, Elmont is 47% black, 22% Latin, 14% white and 13% Asian.
According to state data, black and Latin long islanders are far less likely to be vaccinated than whites and Asians compared to the proportion of the population targeted for vaccination. Experts believe that it is partly due to distrust of the health care system resulting from current and past prejudice and abuse.
Another pop-up vaccination site in Glen Cove will be announced shortly, according to Karan, with the goal of having one community-based site each week. About 26% of Glen Cove’s population is Latino and about 8% are black.
Bobian 59 said many teachers are fed up with the coronavirus.
“This will prevent us from dying and entering the hospital,” said Bobian.
Northwell Health employees managed the shots at 20 tables behind the white curtains.
Elmont’s Cynthia Hamilton, 64, is a health assistant at the Assisted Living Center who provided the vaccine, but there was no time to get the vaccine. She tried other sites, but “everywhere I saw was full.”
She called the Assembly office. Michael C. told her about the Saturday event. Solages (D-Elmont).
“At least now I can be with my family,” Hamilton said. The pandemic began, “I haven’t had a chance to meet my sister since the whole COVID started.”
Her sister is also a dietary supplement and is vaccinated. The two will meet each other next weekend.
“I still wear a mask,” she said. “I can’t hug her until I take a second shot.”
Jennifer Williams, 66, of Amityville, a security aide in Sewanhaka Central High School District, said the vaccine caused her to travel to Trinidad and Tobago this summer and she was 94 years old. He said he could visit his mother. 32 years.
With the vaccine, “I feel like there is a safety fence around me,” she said.
Sign up for COVID-19 Text Alert newsday.com/text.
..
