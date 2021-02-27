LA County reports 1,730 new coronavirus cases and 94 deaths





Los Angeles, CA — Los Angeles County reported 1,730 new cases of COVID-19 and 94 additional deaths on Saturday, but the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals continues to decline.

According to state statistics, which is usually one day ahead of county numbers, LA County hospitals have 1,661 COVID-19 patients, down from 1,733 on Friday. This is well below the peak of over 8,000 patients in early January. Authorities continued to be vigilant to maintain momentum and warned the public to follow recommended health protocols.

“We were previously in this position on the downside of the surge in cases. We must not be falsely confident and are committed to very safe measures that will help reduce cases, hospitalizations and deaths. We must continue, “said County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Science Officer of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, said Friday that the emergence of various variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 is not surprising and should not cause panic.

“This is an RNA virus, and we know that when an RNA virus is replicated, the genetic material makes many mistakes and mutations,” he said. “Most of these mutations are not completely important …. But sometimes there is one or several mutations that we are more concerned about, which can at least affect the behavior of the virus. Therefore, the virus can be more contagious. The virus is more virulent, more likely to cause more serious illness, or can be of great concern to the vaccine. May be more resistant. “That’s a concern, but I don’t think we need to panic at this point,” he said. “What we’re seeing is that licensed vaccines may appear to be less effective in some variants, but they still seem to be quite effective.”

As of this week, a total of 18 cases of the first coronavirus mutants detected in the United Kingdom have been found in Los Angeles County, but none have been found in South Africa. Subspecies that emerged in California last summer appear to be predominant in many of the states. However, all major indicators continue to decline within the county. Simon said the rate of decline has slowed slightly. “But that’s not surprising given that we’re reducing the numbers.”

But he emphasized that there were not enough numbers to suggest that people could return to normal. “We are still seeing 1,500 to 2,000 cases per day,” he said. “It’s a shame because it shows a significant level of continuous community spread of the virus.” Simon pointed to a reduction in hospitalizations, but said deaths remained frustratingly high. “Very tragic, we continue to die so many,” he said. “Most days of the past week have seen more than 100 deaths per day, which I think is also well below the surge of 200-300 deaths per day. Again, the number of deaths is not surprising given the magnitude of the surge and the fact that infection can progress to more serious illnesses and eventually die. . “ The number on Saturday brought the county’s cumulative total to 1,190,894 cases and 21,328 deaths. Meanwhile, authorities have informed about the massive expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination pool next week. Starting Monday, a total of approximately 1.2 million doses will be provided to workers in education and childcare, food and agriculture, law enforcement and rescue teams. However, authorities are patience, as the supply of vaccines remains limited and increased eligibility is expected to cause some logistical problems. The general public can visit VaccinteLACounty.com to find out more and schedule reservations. Vaccine supply remains limited, but county health officials have expressed hope that federal approval of Johnson & Johnson’s single vaccine will improve the situation dramatically. — City News Service

