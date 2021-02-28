Camden County COVID Cases: See Town Numbers





Camden County, NJ — New data released showing that the coronavirus continues to affect Camden County (See totals by town below).

Camden County reported a total of 39,095 cases in 10 months on Friday, an increase of 648 cases compared to the previous week, an increase of 1.7%. Thirty-five new deaths have been reported this week, and coronavirus-related deaths have risen to 1,058 since the pandemic began.

“It’s very sad to announce 22 additional deaths caused by the disease in Camden County as the first anniversary of this pandemic approaches,” Camden County Chairman Luis Capelli Jr. said on Friday. Told. “Approximately 14% of all Camden County residents have been vaccinated at least once. Although there is still a long way to go, all vaccinations offered to the community add additional protection and the ability to spread the virus. Decreases. “ The effects of this disease are also reflected in the latest weekly New Jersey Department of Health’s COVID-19 Activity Level Report. According to the latest report released Thursday, Camden County is located in the Yellow Zone, at a rate of 1 to 10 per 100,000 people.

If the overall activity is at the “orange” level, state officials need to take more serious steps, such as quarantine or school closures, if the child shows symptoms of COVID-19. It states that there is. In fact, Camden County Assistant Public Health Coordinator Caryelle Lasher said at a press conference this week that health officials are inspecting schools throughout the county to see if they are ready to study more directly. I did. As of Thursday, she said 88 percent of the district’s schools were engaged in some form of face-to-face learning.

“There were very few outbreaks in the school,” Lasher said. “The infection at school was limited, but it has spread to sports groups and groups of friends gathered outside the school.” “If the risk is high, we have some recommendations in collaboration with the local school board,” said Edward Lifshitz, director of health care at the Department of State.

Indeed, despite the decline in new daily cases in recent weeks, many school districts still offer distance learning. Camden county officials provided a breakdown of the following cases by town: Audubon 523

Audu Bon Park 44

Barrington 383

Bellmawr 867

Berlin Boro 498

Berlin Twp. 323

Bruch Crown 139

Camden 8,265

Cherry Hill 4,728

Chessylhurst 125

Clementon 355

Collings Wood 760

Gives Boro 107

Gloucester City 800

Gloucester Twp. 4,640

Haddon Heights 322

Hadon Twp. 746

Haddonfield 500

Heinera 51

Laurel Springs 127

Lone side 290

Lindenwold 1,720

Magnolia 227

Merchantville 286

Ephraim 230 Mountains

Oaklin 196

Pensauken 3,731

Pine Hill 756

Pine Valley 0

Rammead 547

Somerdale 379

Stratford 428

Tavistock 0

Voorhees Twp. 2,120

Waterford Twp. 637

Winslow Twp. 2,941

Woodlin 290

Unknown: 14

