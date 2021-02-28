County added 3 deaths, 146 cases





Brevard County added 146 COVID-19 cases and three newly reported deaths to the total on Saturday, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. Of Brevard’s 33,885 cases, 33,292 were Florida residents and 593 were not. The official death toll in the county has increased to 741. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,004 Florida residents in Brevard have been hospitalized. Of the 2,253 Florida residents tested in Brevard on Friday, 2,107 were negative, with a daily positive rate of 6.48%. According to the Florida Medical Department, 81 people were admitted to COVID-19 at seven major hospitals in Brevard on Saturday afternoon, down 11 from Friday. Of the total capacity of hospital beds with 1,302 staff, 29.5% (384) were available at these hospitals. Of the total 171 beds in the adult ICU, 25.7% (44) were available. At least 379 Breverd deaths were resident or staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, an increase of one per day. It’s important to note that there is a significant delay between death and being included in state data. As of Saturday’s report, a total of 81,972 people were vaccinated in Brevard County, including 40,844 who received only the first dose of the vaccine and 41,128 who received the full series. More:County authorities hoping to increase COVID-19 vaccine allocation in the coming weeks More:Dr. Brevard: Do not delay or skip treatment as it may cause COVID-19 Florida COVID-19 data The Ministry of Health added 5,469 new cases to the state’s total on Saturday, pushing the cumulative number of cases to 1,903,682 since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 1,868,769 were residents of Florida and 34,913 were non-residents. Across the state, 30,734 Floridians were killed by the virus (110 more than reported on Friday) and 79,242 were hospitalized. Of the Florida residents tested, the state recorded a daily positive rate of 5.61%. As of Saturday, the state reportedly vaccinated 2,973,782 people, of whom 1,642,800 received both recommended doses. By city This is Saturday’s city count, but some of these may include unincorporated areas. According to FDOH, these are tentative. It shows an increase from 24 hours ago. Melbourne: 9,726, 29 rise Palm Bay: 7,657, 51 rise Cocoa: 3,096, 14 up Titusville: 2,557, 12 up Merritt Island: 2,402, 7 up Rock ledge: 1,938, 10 up Satellite beach: 980, 5 up Cocoa Beach: 743, 1 up Indialantic: 700, 2 up West Melbourne: 601, 1 rise Melbourne Beach: 435, 2 up Cape Canaveral: 431, unchanged Mims: 424, 1 up Indian Harbor Beach: 409, 1 up Sebastian, Breverd: 284, unchanged Malabar: 270, no change VIERA: 152, 1 up Grant-Valkaria: 136, 1 up Barefoot Bay: 88, unchanged Patrick Space Force Base: 72, unchanged Miko: 53, no change Palm Shores: 32, no change Other / Not incorporated: 15, no change Orlando, Breverd: 13, no change Port Saint John: 7, no change Balkaria: 6, no change Scotts Moore: 5, no change Sharp: 2, no change Kissimmee, Breverd: 1, no change Please contact Tyler Vazquez (tvazquez @ floridatoday.com, 321-917-7491) or Twitter @ tyler_vazquez.Subscribe to support his work FloridaToday.com.

