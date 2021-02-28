



A clinical study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that postmenopausal women who ate undeniable vegetable protein died suddenly and had cardiovascular infections compared to women who ate less vegetable protein. , Found that the risk of dementia-related death is low. In previous studies diet Despite the high risk of lean meat and cardiovascular disease, the data are sparse and not definitive for certain types of protein, the study authors say. In this study, researchers analyzed data from more than 100,000 postmenopausal women (ages 50-79) who participated in the National Women’s Health Initiative study between 1993 and 1998. They were tracked until February 2017. Participants were asked about how often they ate vegetable proteins such as eggs, dairy products, chicken, lean meat, seafood, tofu, nuts, beans and peas when they enrolled in the study. I answered. A total of 25,976 deaths occurred during the study period (6,993 deaths from cardiovascular disease, 7,516 deaths from cancer, and 2,734 deaths from dementia). The researchers focused on the levels and types of proteins that women reported consuming, and divided them into groups to compare those who ate the least and those who ate the most. The median total energy intake from animal protein in this population was 7.5% in the lowest quintile and 16.0% in the highest quintile. The median total energy intake from plant proteins in this population was 3.5% at the lowest quintile and 6.8% at the highest quintile. Among the main findings:-Women with the highest intake of vegetable protein have a 9% lower risk of death from all causes compared to postmenopausal women with the lowest intake of vegetable protein. , The risk of cardiovascular death has been reduced by 12%. The risk of illness and dementia-related death is reduced by 21%. High consumption of processed lean meat increases the risk of dying from dementia by 20%. High intakes of raw meat, eggs, and dairy products increase the risk of dying from cardiovascular disease by 12%, 24%, and 11%, respectively. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

