Studies show that neutrophil activation in blood tests can predict severe COVID-19 and mortality





As COVID-19 continues to dominate the world, one study suggests using blood tests to determine a patient’s potential for severe COVID-19 and mortality. When a COVID patient arrives in the emergency room, medical professionals have little way of predicting who needs intensive care and who can recover because of severe symptoms. Researchers from Yale University Published studies that may help doctors identify important early clues. In this study, researchers report biomarkers associated with leukocyte activation and obesity that can predict severe outcomes in COVID-19 patients. Neutrophil activation and biomarkers for early detection Researchers at Yale University published their research in a journal Blood Advance The neutrophil activation signature predicts the serious illness and mortality of COVID-19. Dr. Hyunjun, lead author and associate professor of the Yale Pulmonary Vascular Disease Program, explains that patients with high levels of biomarkers are more likely to require intensive care, ventilation, or die of COVID-19. I will. Previously, few laboratory studies identified biological signs of severe COVID, including measurements of blood clotting. Cytokine Protein level, D-dimer level, and inflammatory response. To understand which biomarkers help doctors predict the severity of COVID in patients, researchers at Yale University screened multiple proteins in the blood through a process called proteomics profiling. (Photo: Photo by Karolina Grabowska of Pexels) Read again: To what extent is lung transplantation feasible for COVID-19 end-stage lung disease? The team analyzed blood samples from the patient’s first day hospitalization. In addition, the researchers examined clinical data from more than 3,000 COVID-19-positive patients within the Yale New Have Hospital system. Researchers using machine learning algorithms have identified prominent signs of neutrophil activation. It is a type of white blood cell that rises in COVID-positive patients and later becomes severe. With five proteins including hepatocyte growth factor, lipocalin-2, granulocyte colony stimulating factor, and interleukin-8. Many of the above proteins are closely associated with obesity, but not with viral illness or COVID-19. Dr. Alfredley, an associate professor and director of the Yale Medical Oncology-Hematology Fellowship Program, said the study set biomarkers in the blood of COVID patients and determined final ICU admission and patient mortality. It explains that it is the first demonstration to predict. Chun can benefit from drugs that affect the immune system by giving doctors a better understanding of which patients are more likely to become seriously ill if they can order diagnostic tests for biomarkers early. It explains. Relationship between obesity and COVID-19 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention previously Obesity and severe obesity increase the risk of severe COVID-19 infection.. Obesity is known to triple the risk of hospitalization with COVID, and the obesity index correlates with COVID-19 mortality. Lee explains that neutrophils are inflammatory cells that, in context, are elevated in obesity with chronic mild inflammation by COVID-19, causing hyperinflammation in severe cases leading to tissue damage and organ failure. I have. Lee adds that neutrophils can be players of thrombosis or blood clotting. Related article: New York COVID-19 Variant: Can Vaccinated People Dodge This New Strain? Check out more news and information about COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears Science Times.

