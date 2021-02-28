San Diego County Teachers Line Up for COVID-19 Vaccine – NBC7 San Diego





The Sharp Healthcare Supercenter in San Diego County has prepared 1500 weekend appointments for educators. Now that educators are eligible for vaccination, hundreds of teachers have received their first shots alongside the Sharp Healthcare Vaccination Supercenters at Chula Vista and Grossmont Centers. DOwnload the NBC7 mobile app iOS Or Android Get the latest First Alert Weather and the latest news in San Diego. On Saturday, 500 reservations were available at each location. On Sunday, 250 appointments were available at each location. It’s a good start, but it’s only a small part of San Diego County’s 80,000 educators. Among the first teachers to line up at Chula Vista on Saturday was Joycelyn Hewitt Murdro, 27. “I’m very excited. I haven’t seen my students since last March. I hope I can get vaccinated, open the school and see my baby again.” Said. Hewitt-Murdro. Hewitt-Murdolo is a 7th grade math and science teacher at the King Chavez Preparatory Academy. Classroom safety was a top priority for herself, as she suffers from an autoimmune disease. “It feels like an additional layer of protection, like a shield that helps strengthen me, which allows me to redo whatever I want,” said Hewitt Murdro. Educators are notified by email through the California Schools Voluntary EmployeesBenefitsAssociation (VEBA). “We ask for patience to reach as many communities as possible as soon as possible,” said Laura Josh, head of VEBA. To date, VEBA has sent vaccination invitations to approximately 14,000 educators in San Diego County. At-risk communities are prioritized. “I work in my favorite low-income community, my kids are happy to be in school and always want to learn. I feel like I’m lacking intimacy with adults and teachers. “I will,” said 53-year-old Laura Ayala. Ayala teaches sixth grade at the Logan Elementary School Education Complex. “I’m just grateful. Thank you teachers will be vaccinated and ready to be in the classroom to educate their children,” Ayala said. Meanwhile, when teachers began the first round of vaccination, Sharp Healthcare’s president and CEO warned of inconsistencies in vaccine shipments. “Supplying vaccinations is a weekly test. We all schedule appointments and order vaccines, then see what’s available when the package arrives,” says Chris Howard. Says. According to Howard, Sharp Healthcare has enough doses to survive the weekend and expects shipments of the just-approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine to arrive next week.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos