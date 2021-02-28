Orange County reports 12 deaths from COVID-19





Orange County reported 12 coronavirus deaths and 281 new infections on Saturday, with the latest data provided by the Orange County Healthcare Agency. The county currently has 3,904 deaths and a cumulative total of 246,264 cases due to COVID-19, a disease caused by the virus. According to a memo from the county medical institution, there are technical problems with the state reporting databases CalREDIE and CalConnect, and deaths reported within a few days before the problem is resolved by the California Public Health Service. The number of people may decrease. There are currently 444 hospitalizations in the county due to the virus, and 128 patients are being treated in the intensive care unit. In addition, 16,684 virus tests were reported within the last day, bringing the number of tests performed in the county to 3,035,335. Medical institutions estimate that 230,569 people in the county recovered after being infected with the virus. According to the metrics used to track viral infections, Orange County’s adjusted daily case rate is 11.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, test positive rate is 5.4%, and health fairness quartile. The positive rate was 7%. These statistics are recorded as a 7-day average with a 7-day lag. The latest cumulative coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths in some cities in Orange County are: Santa Anna: 43,935 cases; 695 deaths

Anaheim: 40,873 cases; 703 deaths

Huntington Beach: 10,242; 180 dead

Costa Mesa: 8,663 cases; 105 deaths

Irvine: 10,110; 67 dead

Newport Beach: 3,604; 67 dead

Fountain Valley: 3,377; 66 dead

Laguna Beach: 791; 5 deaths The number of cases by age group followed by the number of deaths is as follows. 0 to 17: 25,512; 1 death

18-24: 33,978; 9 deaths

25-34: 49,133 cases; 40 deaths

35-44: 38,393 cases; 86 deaths

45-54: 39,525 cases; 255 deaths

55 to 64: 31,020 cases; 536 deaths

65-74: 15,464 cases; 759 dead

75-84: 7,810 cases; 946 deaths

85 years and over: 5,276 cases. 1,272 dead Updated numbers are posted daily occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/coronavirus-in-oc .. Information about the Orange County COVID-19 vaccine can be found at: occovid19.ochealthinfo.com/covid-19-vaccine-resources .. We support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

