Orange County Report reports 281 new cases and 12 new deaths on February 27 – Orange County Register





Expectations for strong winds Authorities announced on Sunday, February 28, that they would once again close the county mass vaccination site in Disneyland. Those planning outdoor operations using some large tents can switch to the site of the indoor Anaheim Convention Center, but still receive the dose on the scheduled date. The site is currently focused on giving people a second dose. As of Friday, the California Department of Health’s Immunization Dashboard reported that Orange County had been vaccinated 696,994 times. On Saturday, the OC Health Care Agency reported 281 new cases of the virus, with 246,264 cases since the start of follow-up. County officials reported an additional 12 deaths on Saturday, noting that ongoing issues in the state database could delay reporting new deaths. According to county records, 3,904 people have died from the virus in Orange County. Data on deaths in the county may be edited from death certificates or collected during the case investigation process and may take several weeks to process. 444 people are currently hospitalized for the virus, according to the latest information on Saturday by county officials. 128 of them are in the intensive care unit. This week, Orange County surpassed 3 million tests conducted against the virus and added 16,684 on the last day of reporting alone. Currently, about 5 out of 100 tests are positive. All three large mass vaccination sites are functioning again after recent winter weather in other parts of the country has delayed activity in Orange County. Thursday wind closure And now Sunday. Another site is 800 W. Katella Ave in Anaheim. It is located at the Anaheim Convention Center and Soka University in Aliso Viejo. A small vaccination site set up at Santa Ana University to serve the most affected neighborhoods in the pandemic remained closed on weekends and there was no information on when it would be reopened. .. Authorities said the appointment schedule would begin once the supply for vaccination of people working in the education, childcare, food and agriculture sectors was confirmed. Authorities recently announced that one-third of the new allocation of supplies is expected to be directed to these groups.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos