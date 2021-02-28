I had a great group of friends before the pandemic. I think it will remain one year after being isolated.

In a sense, this year seemed to last forever, but in a sense, it passed very quickly. A good example: I can’t believe it’s been literally nearly a year since I met most of my friends. My friends usually gathered at our favorite bar for at least a couple of nights a week. Even if you don’t plan that way, half of us will be organically there and have a great time. We last did this on Saturday, March 14th, before the Monday when the Anchorage Bar first closed.

Initially, everyone had some zoom calls, but sent more text messages. But over time, we have fallen out of a sort of contact. It seems he didn’t say anything. None of us was actually doing anything. We would say we missed each other and couldn’t wait to hang out again … and months have passed. Even when the bar reopened, only a few of my friends went on an adventure. Most of us are pretty straightforward about keeping social circles small and following suggestions to avoid unnecessary outings.

I feel like the light is finally coming into the end of the tunnel. Some of my friends even received their first vaccination. But I’m afraid my friendship will not be the same if all this is said and done. We fall apart, develop new habits and habits, and don’t feel like going out like we used to. To. Frankly, this surprises me. When the time comes, what can you do to get the gang out and get together again?

Who knows what all this results will be? On the other hand, when we collectively pass COVID-19, your friends may be excited to rush back to the bar to raise a collective group toast and easily return to familiar habits and routines. not. Or maybe it’s been a long time and you’re ready to marathon Netflix or play Yahtzee to permanently replace big bar tabs and fuss Uber rides at home on a cozy night. there is.

To be honest, at this point both future results sound strange. Personally, I’m not ready to give up craft cocktails or nights, but there’s also a new love for the house and loneliness I wasn’t thankful for before. Ultimately, you are the only one who is here right now. So if your friendship is important to you, invest some time and energy in raising them. You don’t need bar stools or mixed drinks to do that.

Group zoom is a bit old, especially after a year of video conferencing, but there are many safe ways to meet face-to-face for activities such as walking, biking, and gathering in spacious areas. There is nothing to prevent you from reaching out to those who are important to you and telling them about it. We all need to hear it now, and those feelings will probably bring a lot of joy to your friends. And just because we aren’t doing things aggressively doesn’t mean we aren’t experiencing things. All of us can benefit from meaningful check-in with our friends.

It’s also important to remember that this may not be the case for all crew members while looking forward to returning to your favorite bar. That doesn’t mean that your friends don’t love or miss you. Instead, last year they may have given them space to discover and embrace new ways to spend their time.

Imagine for a moment that COVID never happened. It’s hard to even imagine after all the deaths, devastations and depressions this pandemic has brought to our lives, but do your best. And now, 2020 is the same as any other year in modern times, with unpredictable ups and downs, but filled with old routines, vacations, adventures, and a stable and reliable practice of good times with friends and family. Think about it. And, of course, at regular gatherings of buddies at the old drinking fountain.

Even in that dream scenario, there is no doubt that during this “normal” year, some aspects of tavern time with friends will change significantly, or many aspects will change in smaller ways. Someone starts a date, is swept away by all of it, disappears, or starts to bring their favorite BF / GF every time they appear. Someone in a long-term relationship can start planning or producing a family and slowly disappear. Someone gets caught up in a really crazy stretch at work and in most cases you can either quit it or show up and drink crazy. Maybe someone will leave. Perhaps someone is fed up with the noise three times a week, especially on weekdays, and changes the schedule to one or two cups a month. Maybe one of these is you?