About 20m receive first dose of Covid vaccine in the UK | Society





More than 20 million people in the UK have received at least the first dose of coronavirus vaccine, of which less than 4% have received the second dose. According to government data, 19.6m of the 20.5m jabs given in the UK by February 26 was the first dose. About 770,000 of the dose given was the second jab, an increase of about 33,000 from the numbers announced the day before. This means that just over 1.1% of the UK population was completely vaccinated with two vaccinations. According to provisional evidence, a total of 17.25 m of Covid-19 vaccination was given in the United Kingdom between December 8th and February 26th. NHS England data, an increase of just under 470,000 from the current total on the previous day.

The same data show that between December 8 and February 26, a population of about 9 million in London was given a total of more than 2 million jabs, including 1.98 million initial doses. I will. More than one million doses have been given throughout Wales in the 12 weeks since the national vaccination program began to roll out, and at least one in three adults in the country received at least one dose, Public Health Wales said. The published data shows. By Saturday, 1.57 million people received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 72,178 received the second dose in Scotland. In Northern Ireland, more than 500,000 people have received the first jab and nearly 32,000 have received the second dose.

Meanwhile, the government said that within 28 days after a positive test for Covid-19 as of Saturday, another 290 people died, bringing the UK total to 122,705. Seven days ago, on February 20, 445 deaths from the virus were recorded. Another number released by the UK statistic agency that lists Covid-19 on death certificates shows that there were 143,000 Covid-19-related deaths in the UK, along with additional data on recent deaths. I am. On Saturday, an additional 7,434 cases confirmed in the UK were recorded. This was the lowest increase in the number of cases per day since October 2, a sharp decrease from 10,406 on the same day a week ago.

