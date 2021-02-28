Health
Influenza disappears nationwide | Health and science
New York-February is usually the peak of the flu season, and clinics and hospitals are full of suffering patients. But this year is not the case.
Influenza has virtually disappeared from the United States and has been reported at much lower levels than has been seen in decades.
According to experts, the measures taken to fend off the coronavirus (masking, social distance, virtual education) were major factors in preventing the “epidemic” of influenza and COVID-19. They say that increasing the number of people vaccinated against the flu probably helped, as did the number of travelers decrease.
Another possible explanation: The coronavirus essentially sets aside the flu and other insects that are common in the fall and winter. Scientists do not fully understand the mechanism behind it, but when it matches the pattern seen when one flu strain dominates another, Arnold, a flu expert at the University of Michigan. Dr. Monto said.
“This is the worst flu season ever,” said Lynnette Brammer of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a surveillance system about 25 years ago.
Hospitals say that the normal stable flow of flu-affected patients has never been achieved.
“No cases of influenza have been recorded this winter,” said Dr. Natemic, head of the emergency department, at the main medical center in Portland, the state’s largest hospital.
Same as above in the capital of Oregon. No cases of influenza have been identified at outpatient respiratory clinics affiliated with Salem Hospital.
“It’s beautiful,” said Dr. Michel Rasmussen of the Health System.
The number is surprising given that influenza has long been the country’s largest infectious disease threat. In recent years, 600,000 to 800,000 hospitalizations and 50,000 to 60,000 deaths have been accused annually.
Around the world, influenza activity is at very low levels in China, Europe, and elsewhere in the Northern Hemisphere. And it follows reports of influenza in South Africa, Australia and other countries during the Southern Hemisphere winter from May to August.
Of course, it’s not the same as the coronavirus, which killed more than 500,000 people in the United States. COVID-19 cases and deaths reached new heights in December and January, before they began to decline recently.
However, flu-related hospitalizations are only a small part of where they stand, even in the most mild seasons, said Brammer, who oversees the CDC’s tracking of the virus.
Although it is difficult to quickly collect influenza death data for the entire US population, CDC personnel continue to count child deaths. One childhood flu death has been reported so far this season, compared to 92 reported at the same time last year’s flu season.
“Many parents will say that their children are as healthy this year as they used to be, because they aren’t swimming in the bacterial pools of school and day care as they were the previous year.” Mick said.
Some doctors even say they stopped sending samples for testing because they don’t think the flu is present. Nonetheless, many laboratories use a “multiplex test” developed by the CDC to check samples for both coronavirus and flu, Brammer said.
More than 190 million influenza vaccines have been distributed this season, but the number of infections is so low that it is difficult for the CDC to calculate the effectiveness of the vaccine each year. She said she simply didn’t have enough data.
It is also challenging the flu vaccine plan for next season. Such work usually begins with identifying the flu strains that are prevalent around the world and predicting which flu strains will prevail over the next year.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]