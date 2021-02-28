Why Nigeria Should Include Parents in Plans to Protect Girls from Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among Nigerian women.there were 31,955 new cases of cervical cancer Nigeria in West Africa in 2018 Almost half (14,943).. In the same year, there were 10,403 deaths from cervical cancer in Japan (28 daily).

about 70% Of all cervical cancer cases, human papillomavirus (HPV) serotypes 16 and 18 are the cause. The most common form of transmission is gender, but there are also the use of contaminated hospital equipment and mother-to-child transmission.Cancer is ranked second Years Lost a disability among Nigerian women.

There are screening programs aimed at preventing this cancer, such as Papanicolaou (Papanicolaou) smears and HPV screening. These are secondary precautions to detect early cervical cell abnormalities and the presence of the virus. However, 8.7% of Nigerian women There was a Papanicolaou stain specimen in 2018, and few people underwent HPV screening.

This low uptake is due to poorly organized services. Relatively high cost, And lack of resources and skills required for the service.

The HPV vaccine is an effective primary preventive measure for cervical cancer.Vaccines are most effective when started before sexual debut, which is why their administration is recommended Early adolescence..

However, there are two main obstacles to this path. First, vaccines are currently sold at exorbitant costs. Therefore, it is out of the reach of the average family. The Nigerian government conditions To access the HPV vaccine funded under Global Assistance Program..

Second, Nigeria has not yet identified an organized structure that most eligible adolescents can reach with the HPV vaccine.Multifaceted approach This is necessary, as is the case with many Nigerian youth Off-campus..

For early vaccination

HPV vaccine Some african countries.. However, it has not yet been integrated into Nigeria’s normal vaccination schedule. Part of the preparation for a successful introduction of the HPV vaccine is to ensure that all stakeholders have the right view of the vaccine.

Vaccination both girls and boys It has been shown to be cost-effective because it leads to the development of herd immunity, suppresses the spread of the virus, and can prevent other HPV-related cancers such as anogenital cancer and head and neck cancer.

Parents are key stakeholders in the HPV vaccine program in adolescence. caregiver.. They play an important role in the decision-making process regarding the adoption of HPV vaccination. If Nigeria uses a school-based or community-based HPV vaccination program, parental consent is essential to the success of the program.

The importance of parental consent was emphasized by parents in adolescence interview In five selected communities in Ibadan with 3.5 million people in southwestern Nigeria. Not only is this legally correct, as these adolescents are minors, but their parents are the main caregivers. They need to be involved in decisions regarding the use of medical services, including HPV vaccination.

Almost all parents we talked to had the intention of vaccination of adolescents with the HPV vaccine, even though the virus was known to be a sexually transmitted disease. However, parents over the age of 45 were reluctant to vaccinate in adolescence. The results of this study show that many parents in this age group do not believe that HPV is the cause of cervical cancer and are unaware of the importance of HPV vaccines in cancer prevention. It was. Also, these older parents had no fairly formal education.Elderly people were reluctant to Adoption of new technology, This may have influenced these parents’ views on the HPV vaccine.

Our goal

It is imperative to bring all stakeholders to this era before the introduction of the HPV vaccine in Nigeria and ensure the future success of the program. Coordinated efforts are needed to demonstrate the relationship between HPV and cervical cancer and the role of vaccines in cancer prevention.

This requires special health education skills, as most parents do not have a formal education. All parents must also be involved at each stage of HPV vaccine implementation for the program to be successful.

The HPV vaccine provides hope for a world free of cervical cancer, and if herd immunity is achieved with the vaccine, HPV infection can be reduced. This can be achieved with the help of parents, without leaving anyone behind.