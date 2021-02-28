Meet Haley Arseno, the first person to go to space with a prosthetic limb





Hayley Arceneaux, a survivor of osteosarcoma, is excited to go to space. As a crew member of SpaceX’s Inspiration 4, the world’s first all-commercial astronaut mission to Earth’s orbit, Arseno can inspire others as the first person to enter space with a prosthetic limb. I want it. “I think this mission is to open up space travel to everyone, and I think it will motivate people and give them great hope,” said a cheerful 29-year-old. At the age of 10, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of osteosarcoma, and was treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. Arceneaux describes how to spend a difficult but meaningful year in the hospital after undergoing chemotherapy and surgery to replace part of the femur with a prosthesis. She acknowledged the hospital’s achievements in saving her life and is now working there as a doctor’s assistant. Owned by Tesla founder Elon Musk, SpaceX is targeted for a four-person mission in the fourth quarter of 2021 and will be launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The flight will be capped by Jared Isaacman, CEO of Shift4 Payments, a payment technology company that chose Arceneaux. Unlike NASA and SpaceX flights to the International Space Station, it travels the globe for several days. Meanwhile, Arsenor said he hopes to participate in scientific experiments. Her prosthesis usually prevents someone from passing a rigorous astronaut’s medical examination, but private flights do not have such a requirement. Arseno said she wasn’t afraid and was medically allowed to travel. Encouraging children at St. Jude Hospital came to her first mind when asked what Arseno was aiming to achieve in space. “We’re trying to set up a video call with St. Jude Children,” she said. “I hope that being able to see me in space really shows what their future looks like … I am the first St. Jude patient to go to space and the first child I’m a survivor, but I know it’s not the last time, “she added with excitement.

This month we have reached the free article limit. Benefits of subscription include: Today’s newspaper Find the mobile version of the newspaper article of the day in one easy-to-read list. Unlimited access Please enjoy reading as many articles as you like without any restrictions. Personalized recommendations A selection list of articles that suits your interests and tastes. Faster page The page loads instantly, so you can move smoothly between articles. Dashboard A one-stop shop for checking for the latest updates and managing settings. briefing Learn about the latest and most important developments three times a day. Supports high quality journalism. * Currently, our digital subscription plans do not include e-paper, crosswords or printed matter.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos