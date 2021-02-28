Scotland’s Coronavirus LIVE: Nicola Sturgeon provides up-to-date information on blockade in the coming days

A fundraising campaign has begun to pay the quarantine hotel fee for a broken hearted Scottish man mourning his sister’s death.

Billy Gray was forced into quarantine after traveling from Sweden to Scotland because the sudden death of her brother did not qualify her for “reasons for compassion.”

The 27-year-old lost her life on Monday and had to call her brother Marianne, 48, to say goodbye.

Billy then spent “all penny of savings” to go home with his mother, but is now slapped by hugely expensive hotel bills.

She now has to fork an unexpected £ 1750 invoice in addition to the £ 920 already forked for a flight in Stockholm and a coronavirus test.

Marianne Gray died of kidney and liver failure (Image: included)

However, because she is saddened by the coronavirus alone rather than at Fife’s home, friends are gathering around her devastated sisters to cover her “ridiculous” costs.

Pal Kaley, who attended school with Billy in Kirkcaldy, opened the Gofundme page.

A 27-year-old woman who opened the GoFundme page said: “I was shocked to hear the news. Her sister was a big part of her life. It’s really painful.

“I think we should take the pressure out of her hands by paying for the hotel.

“This was hard for her family, so it’s good to show her a little support.

“The goal is £ 2,000 to cover the bill for her stay at the hotel.

“She was a good friend to me at school and helped me a lot. She is thinking a lot at that moment and I want to help her.”

Billy has been working in Sweden since August and believed that he could be quarantined at Fife’s mother’s house after two negative tests.

However, when he landed at Edinburgh Airport on Friday morning, Billy was told he would not be able to pass border control unless he agreed to quarantine and pay at a nearby hotel.

Weeping Billy said he previously felt that guards were being treated “like terrorists in prison” after chasing the DoubleTree by Hilton parking lot.

She states: “My sister died in the hospital on February 22nd with kidney and liver failure.

“She was on a ventilator, so I had to say goodbye to her on the phone screen.

“I’ve been going home ever since, but everything I’ve seen online, given the circumstances I’m in, if I buy two covid tests and get negative results, my mother He said he could self-isolate at home with him.

“But as soon as I landed at Edinburgh Airport this morning, they passed everyone across the border, but the guy there was determined that I had to go to the quarantine hotel.

“He said I wouldn’t cross the border unless I paid for it. I spent all my penny of savings traveling to Stockholm and taking a test to return to Scotland. I tried to explain that.

“Then I was handed over to another man and basically I called the government and agreed to pay in installments for the hotel I couldn’t afford.

“Otherwise I wasn’t allowed to leave.

“I was taken to the hotel and trying to go out to call my family, but every time I left the hotel and looked for something fresh, I wore a yellow hibis jacket.

“I feel like a terrorist trapped in a cell. It is said that I will be arrested and detained when I leave.

“They said they might not be able to return to Sweden where I volunteer with sled dogs.