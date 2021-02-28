Global vaccination against Covid-19 can learn lessons from polio, smallpox

In 1955, these were the words that announced the success of the polio shot of the world’s American scientist Jonas Salk. It was news of popular delight, the ringing of church bells, and the headlines of bold banners. A kind of heartfelt relief that most of us can easily identify, a coronavirus pandemic has occurred for over a year and now kills 2.5 million people.

We have been working on the effects of non-discriminatory and highly contagious diseases for the past few months in an era when developed countries have largely forgotten the damage of infectious diseases. We now hope that our technological and medical advances can be achieved in months with poliovirus, smallpox, or measles, which took decades to achieve in the past. The first vaccine is the end of the beginning, not the beginning of the end, as those who are pleased with the victory of Soak soon found.

The two viruses are very different. Polio spreads primarily through contact and infected feces, while Covid-19 is usually transmitted via respiratory droplets. The first one tends to affect young children and can invade the nervous system. The second seems to hit the elderly the hardest. Polio has not caused a pandemic or economic crisis. Nonetheless, the massive campaign for what was once called polio and the fear that preceded it is arguably the closest precedent to today’s efforts.

There is good news in it. Successful vaccinations in the past are a reminder of what is possible. We know that vaccination works. There was also a tragic mistake that stands as a useful reminder to modern policy makers that ending a virus nightmare requires sound judgment, investment and trust.

Records of polio cases date back centuries, perhaps to ancient Egypt, but at the beginning of the last century, the epidemic became a serious tragedy in Europe and the United States. The first recognized outbreak in the United States occurred in Vermont in 1894. Others followed suit. In 1916, New York’s devastating summer resulted in death, blockade, anti-immigrant prejudice, and cat slaughter. It left a mark of horror. The annual number of cases in the United States peaked in 1952 at nearly 60,000.

Over the last few years, more children have died in accidents and cancer, but panic has been widespread. Images of the patient in the iron lung, a huge metal chamber designed to help the patient breathe, horror. The same was true for infants with leg braces. By the 1950s, only nuclear bombs were more feared by Americans than polio.

The ending that took the Crusade. President Franklin Roosevelt, infected with polio in 1921, turned a rehab charity into an unprecedented national campaign, affecting almost every American and urging him to give him a coin for research. .. They did, sending them in such large quantities that the White House could hardly deal with. The March of Dimes began in 1938 and transformed funding, raising hundreds of millions of dollars.

Then success. Soak first reached the finish line with an inactivated virus vaccine and gained popular praise, but not necessarily with the respect of his peers. Albert Sabin, a fierce rival who developed another live viral oral vaccine that was approved a few years later, claimed that scientists at the University of Pittsburgh merely summarized the findings made by others. Rejected as “Kitchen Chemistry”. The case plummeted.

There’s a vaccine breakthrough a year or so after Covid-19, but it’s not yet close to the goal line. Eradication is far away. There are too many unanswered questions. We do not fully understand how immunity works after illness or vaccination, and we do not fully understand the transmission. Cases are not tracked. The goal of today’s shot is to reduce mortality and keep the medical system up and running. Children are not vaccinated for months. However, in the end the target shifts. Victory requires high doses and even regular doses, while tackling serious skepticism.

When that happens, it’s worth considering that the world was here before. There are lessons to bring into the 21st century.

At the most basic level, it is clear that central government-led policy, or leadership, is important at every stage, from supporting vaccine development to dissemination. The official decision to defer polio vaccination did not guarantee cure, but it would have taken much longer without support. The same is true for Covid-19. In the United States, Operation Warp Speed, an effort of more than $ 12 billion to fund vaccines, was a rare and bright spot in the Trump administration’s response to the otherwise tragic outbreak. The investment in manufacturing could have saved months. It’s a shame that the same staff wasted a lot of time and couldn’t properly plan the actual injection.

A healthy strategy should include ensuring the medical structure needed even in the least wealthy countries. Without it, routine immunization, the cold chain to store vaccines, timely testing, surveillance, and surveillance—the basic virus of Covid-19 and subsequent control—would be impossible. It’s a priority that has already been ignored for a long time.

Good governance helps, but bad decisions cause disproportionate and permanent damage. Unlike Covid-19, the first issue in the US campaign against polio was dissemination. President Dwight Eisenhower’s administration did not simply see distribution as its role. It was “socialized medicine” and was opposed by the then Secretary of Health and Welfare. A source quoted in David Osinski’s Polio: The American Story suggested that the allocation program “sets an unwanted precedent.” The shortage plagued the early days.As with access inequality in the days when US schools were just separated, campaigns

However, the situation has worsened since then. In a hurry, a test failure caused a contaminated vaccine from one manufacturer, Cutter, to pass through polio and spread to children and their communities, paralyzing about 200 people and killing 10 people. Subsequent suspensions meant that over 28,000 almost avoidable cases were reported in 1955, Oshinsky wrote. The incident and the obfuscated official statement surrounding it have caused deep anxiety and still fuel anti-vaxxers today. It has brought much stricter regulations and benefits, both domestically and internationally. It also opened the door to predatory proceedings that kept large pharmaceutical companies away from vaccines and was considered high risk and low compensation.

Trust is essential to success. According to the city’s health commissioner, reading the 1947 smallpox horror report in New York is impressive today, during which time about 6.4 million people were inoculated within a month, almost two weeks. It was. This is spectacular compared to the current pace of Covid-19 vaccination. City-level authorities have been able to make decisions that may not be possible today, and there are questions about the exact numbers. But a general belief in science, a clear message, and reports like President Harry Truman rolling up his sleeves helped stop the spread. In 1956, Elvis helped fight polio when he was vaccinated live on television.

Whether it’s a politically polarized western society or a region like Pakistan or Afghanistan where false information and threats are driving the epidemic of wild polio, it’s difficult to rebuild that trust. .. In 2003, rumors that the polio vaccine was contaminated with fertility drugs in northern Nigeria caused a catastrophic boycott. Five years later, the country accounted for nearly 90% of the world’s Type 1 wild polio cases. Countering this means swift response to education and community concerns, especially in countries where priorities may compete. Vaccine distrust dates back centuries, but is far more harmful in the age of the Internet. It requires a community presence where peers can answer questions and concerns.

It is imperative to reach everyone with a reason, not just in developing countries. Not to mention coercion, it’s not contempt. Quoting a member of the British Parliament who discussed smallpox in 1807, he still has the freedom to do the wrong thing.

History teaches us that the best vaccination efforts are based on cooperation and coordination. We know that the United States and the Soviet Union worked together during the height of the Cold War to help test oral polio vaccines. In the 1960s, Soviet lyophilization technology helped provide developing countries with doses of smallpox vaccine and received financial support from the United States. Since then, global efforts have dramatically reduced the number of polio cases. Even if there was no emerging world, it could have happened more easily. Persistent or cost did not dominate concerns for too long. Live vaccines are very important, but coupled with inadequate vaccination practices, vaccine-derived polio is on the rise.

Over the past few months, we have found that investment and commitment enable rapid action. A complete victory is more elusive. Aidan O’Leary, Director of Polio Eradication at the World Health Organization, emphasized to me the importance of aiming for zero cases, not a scope goal. Reaching 50% or 70% coverage is relatively easy, and Western countries will soon recover — but the countdown to zero means that even the most vulnerable will not be overlooked, which is more. It Is difficult. It requires sustainable investment and momentum.

The smallpox vaccine was discovered in 1796. After the false start, the enhanced WHO eradication program was launched in 1967. There is a question about coercion, but the illness was defeated by 1980. Not all efforts have been equally successful because of the illness. It was difficult to control and the vaccine was not completely effective or the government stumbled. The economic impact and focus of Covid-19 suggests that success is more likely than ever. Learning lessons from history can make it a victory for everyone.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist dealing with product, environmental, social and governance issues. Previously, he was Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Reuters Breakingviews and Editor-in-Chief of Reuters in Singapore, India, the United Kingdom, Italy and Russia.