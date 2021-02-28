Main CDC reports 142 new cases of COVID-19, one new death





The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 142 new coronavirus cases and 1 new death on Sunday. Currently, the number of COVID-19 Mainers who have died is 703. The only death on Sunday was reported in Oxford County. 142 additional cases The total number since the pandemic began is 44,634. The 7-day average for new cases is currently 164.4. Main coronavirus data: Death: 703 Total number of cases: 44,634 Confirmed cases: 35,158 Estimated cases: 9,476 Cumulative positive rate: 2.88% 14-day positive rate: 1.3% Currently hospitalized: 74 Patients undergoing intensive care: 24 Ventilation device Patients using: 8 Get more detailed COVID-19 data from the 8 main CDC COVID-19 symptoms According to the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention, these are symptoms. You should be aware of the following: Fever or cold Cough Shortness of breath or shortness of breath Fatigue Muscle or body pain Headache Loss of new taste or odor Sore throat Congestion or runny nose Runny nose or vomiting Diarrhea This l ist contains all possible symptoms It does not mean. The CDC will continue to update this list as it learns more about viruses. Do I need to take the COVID-19 test? Where in Maine can I be tested? The CDC recommends that you consider taking the COVID-19 test if you have symptoms of COVID-19: Close contact with persons with confirmed COVID-19 (within 6 feet for a total of 15 minutes or more). You have been asked or referred to a health care provider, local / external icon, or state health department for testing. To find out where to get the COVID-19 test in the main, go to Get Tested COVID-19. COVID Emergency Treatment-19 Symptoms The CDC is telling you to look for coronavirus emergency warning signs. If anyone shows any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately. Dyspnea Persistent pain or chest pressure New confusion Waking up or waking up Difficulty Bluish lips or face This list is not all possible symptoms. Contact your healthcare provider for severe or other symptoms related to you. Call 911 or call your nearest emergency facility in advance: Notify the operator that you have or may have COVID-19 and are seeking care. Maine COVID-19 Resource StrengthenME: The Maine Department of Health and Human Services has created StrengthenME to assist Maines in dealing with pandemic stress and uncertainty. The program offers a hotline that is open 7 days a week from 8 am to 8 pm. Anyone in need of assistance can call the hotline at 207-221-8198. Maine Helps: The Maine Helps website provides a way for Maine to directly assist nonprofits, healthcare, and businesses in the event of a COVID-19 outbreak. FrontLine WarmLine: Maine Department of Health and Human Services telephone line to assist Maine working at the forefront of coronavirus outbreaks. The telephone line will be staffed daily from 8am to 8pm by calling 207-221-8196 or 866-367-4440. The service will eventually include a text option, officials said. 211 Maine: The State 211 system can answer common questions about coronaviruses from callers. Maine can also send a text to 898-211 for answers to your questions. NAMI Maine Resources: NAMI Maine offers several programs to help people with mental health concerns due to the COVID-19 crisis.

..





