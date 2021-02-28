Here’s how aerobic exercise can help older people with Alzheimer’s disease.

While regular exercise has many health benefits, did you know that aerobic exercise can also help older people with Alzheimer’s disease?

Aerobic exercise may help delay amnesia in older people with Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study. The results of this study are described in the recently published article “Cognitive Effects of Aerobic Exercise in Alzheimer’s Disease: Pilot Randomized Controlled Trials” in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.

Professor Fang Yu of ASU Edson University of Nursing and Health Innovation led a pilot randomized controlled trial of 96 elderly people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.

Participants were randomized to either cycling (exercise bike) or stretching intervention for 6 months. When cognition was assessed using the Alzheimer’s Disease Rating Scale-Cognition (ADAS-Cog), the results of the study were significant.

The 6-month changes in ADAS-Cog were 1.0-4.6 (cycling) and 0.1-4.1 (stretch), both significantly higher than the expected increase of 3.2-6.3 points that would be naturally observed with disease progression. It was small.

“Our main findings show that 6 months of aerobic exercise intervention significantly reduced cognitive decline compared to the natural course of change in Alzheimer’s disease.” Yu says.

“But it didn’t work as well as stretching aerobic exercise, which seems to be due to the pilot nature of the study. There is no statistical power to detect differences between groups.” So there was a fair amount of social interaction in the stretch group, and many stretch participants did their own aerobic exercise. “

Yu said their results encourage and support the clinical relevance of promoting aerobic exercise in people with Alzheimer’s disease to maintain cognition.

“Aerobic exercise has a low profile of adverse events in the elderly with Alzheimer’s disease, as demonstrated in our trials,” Yu said.

Yu concluded that “current collective evidence of its benefits, regardless of their cognitive effects, supports the use of aerobic exercise as an additional treatment for Alzheimer’s disease.”

