FDA Clears Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine for Emergency Use

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Saturday (February 27), making it the third shot allowed for domestic use. ..
“The approval of this vaccine will increase the availability of the vaccine, which is COVID-19’s best medical prophylaxis, and help fight the pandemic that killed more than 500,000 people in the United States.” Deputy FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said in a statement.
According to FDA analysis, the overall efficacy rate of single-shot vaccines is 72% in the United States and 64% in South Africa, with highly infectious coronavirus mutants causing most new cases. The New York Times reported..South Africa’s effectiveness rate is slightly higher than the company had Estimated by recent reports, Increases by 7 percentage points.
In terms of protection from severe illness, the vaccine was 86% effective in the United States and 82% effective in South Africa, The Times reported.
And this shot is “100% effective in preventing hospitalization and death, which is really important,” said Dr. Nancy M. Bennett, a professor of medicine and public health science at the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. Stated. Told the Washington Post.. “These facts are the most important thing to recognize.”
Johnson & Johnson also monitored asymptomatic infections by checking for coronavirus antibodies in a small number of volunteers 71 days after receiving the vaccine or placebo injection. According to the Times, given the small number of volunteers evaluated, the data show that the vaccine is 74% effective against asymptomatic infections, but “of these data There is uncertainty in the interpretation. “
The overall effectiveness rate is Pfizer-BioNTech And modern Even with vaccines that are 90% or more effective each, single-shot vaccines can make a big difference because they can be stored in the refrigerator for months without the need for quick freezing. The Washington Post reported..
In addition, the vaccine is more than 80% effective for serious illness and 100% effective for hospitalization. With this level of protection intensive care unit (ICU), therefore, reduces the burden on the healthcare system and helps vaccinated people avoid potential potential Long-term impact Severe COVID-19 infection.
“Don’t necessarily get involved in the number game because it’s a really good vaccine and we need as many good vaccines as possible,” said Dr. Anthony S. Forch, Chief Medical Advisor to COVID in the Biden administration-19. , Told the Times Saturday (February 27th). “Rather than analyzing the difference between 94 and 72, accept the fact that there are now three highly effective vaccines. Duration.”
Similar to the vaccine developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson Shot contains a weakened version of the common cold virus known as adenovirus. Live Science previously reported.. Scientists have genetically modified an adenovirus named ad26, which prevents it from infecting human cells and adds a gene that encodes the coronavirus. Spike proteinA structure that protrudes from the surface of the pathogen and helps the virus bind to cells.
Once inside the body, the vaccine Immune system Recognizes peplomers and targets coronavirus for destruction. Janssen Pharmaceuticals of Johnson & Johnson, which developed the COVID-19 vaccine, used a similar strategy. Existing Ebola vaccine..
With FDA approval, Johnson & Johnson can now ship about four million doses of vaccine across the United States, Dr. Richard Nettles, vice president of US healthcare at Janssen Pharmaceut, told lawmakers earlier this month. It was. The company is currently well below the doses promised in the federal contract, according to The Times, but should be ready for another 16 million doses by the end of March and 100 million doses by the end of June. is.
