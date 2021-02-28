The spotlight on the coronavirus vaccine masks the ferocious efforts to find new treatments – Orange County Register

Is protection from COVID-19 found in simple medications such as pseudoephedrine and arthritis medications? Flaxseed and turmeric extract? Fish oil, ibuprofen, nasal drops, vitamin D?

Expectations are high that the drug may be clearly hidden in the shelves, but evidence remains sparse as research continues. A year after the pandemic, the US Food and Drug Administration approved only one drug to treat COVID-19, but the effect is not significant. Some others that mimic the workings of natural antibodies have an emergency use authorization, but they are also not slam dunks.

Therefore, behind the scenes, the death toll increased, the clock was ticking, and the researchers said, “With a strong sense of purposeInvestigate a myriad of compounds that have the potential to control the disease.

Pandemic puzzle healing pieces do not capture as much of the imagination of the general public, or of the general wallet, as the space race for effective vaccines. Between tHe struggled to find a cure and, due to lack of laser focus and high levels of tissue, pushed the shot into his arm very quickly. Researchers say that developing a treatment that can tame COVID-19 is essential to save lives. Millions of people will not have access to the vaccine for months or even longer. Some people may or may not be vaccinated. A small percentage of vaccinated people may not respond to jabs.

And many expect COVID-19 to be with humanity forever.

“We are looking for a cure to help those who are not ill enough to go to the hospital, which is the majority of people infected with COVID,” he said. Plaza Nana Jagana Sun, Stanford Medical School Infectious Disease Specialist and Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology.

Most patients recover at home without much drama, but a surprising number (the road to recovery seems to be on track) suddenly gets the name “2nd week COVID crash”. I was struck by a wave of overwhelming symptoms.

“I saw what happened with this recent surge,” he said. Judith S. Curia, Head of Infectious Diseases Department, UCLA, School of Medicine. “When you are diagnosed with an outpatient, you are told to stay home and wait for your illness. To some extent, who is at very high risk of getting sick and who needs to be hospitalized. I have an idea, but it’s not perfect. “

One thing to keep in mind when finding a drug that works early in the infection cycle is the possibility of finding and preventing enough people who have just been diagnosed with COVID-19 long before a “crash” or the need for hospitalization occurs. Is to participate in a well-designed study of a drug. Virus progression.

“Our research creed is’rise beyond COVID’,” said Currier, who is also chair of the Global AIDS Clinical Trials Group. Leading several COVID trials at the National Institutes of Health.. “The overall idea is to help bring people together to find answers. It’s a good idea to think about how they can help advance science — that’s what they can do. Do.. We need to prepare for the future. Participants find this process really rewarding and we are very grateful for their contributions. “

Those who have been diagnosed very recently can find studies to participate in www.riseabovecovid.org/en.. In Northern California, research is underway at the University of California, San Francisco, Stanford University, the University of California, Davis, and several other sites. In Southern California, UCLA, USC, UC Irvine, St. Joseph Clinical Research, Riverside Medical Clinic, Loma Linda University Health and several other sites are underway.

“It’s all hands-on decks,” he said. Sarah Danberg, Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases at UCSF, Medical Director of Adult Antimicrobial Stewardship at UCSF Medical Center, and Field Investigator for the study. “Many scientists have probably not studied the coronavirus, so they have focused on identifying treatments and understanding the immune response. It was really exciting. “

Tools of the day

There are some today Tools in the toolbox..

“Unfortunately, that’s one of the areas where we haven’t made much progress,” he said. Edward Jones-Lopez, USC Keck Medicine Infectious Diseases Expert. “Usually for other illnesses, treatments are developed first, then vaccines, so the opposite happens.”

The· Antiviral remdecibir It is the only drug to date officially approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19, but it is intended for inpatients. It may prevent the virus from multiplying and reduce hospital stays by several days, but it is not a cure.

Eight more tongue twisters have been granted an emergency use authorization from the FDA and can be used before they prove effective in large randomized clinical trials, but none appear to be home runs.They extend to monoclonal antibodies Kasiribimab and Imdebimab, A laboratory-made protein that mimics the ability of the immune system to fight off harmful pathogens, BaricitinibOral tablets used to treat rheumatoid arthritis by blocking the enzymatic activity that causes inflammation.

The· World Health Organization It is “highly recommended” to administer corticosteroids such as dexamethasone, hydrocortisone, and prednisone orally or intravenously to patients with severe and severe COVID-19. They can weaken the immune system’s overreaction to many death-related viruses.

“For monoclonal antibodies, studies suggest that in the early stages of COVID-9, patients with symptoms but not yet severely have an average reduction of about two-thirds of the risk of developing severe disease. I have data. I’m sick. “ The Hill Khan, An infectious disease expert and senior researcher at USC’s Keck Medical Trial Site.

“It’s very encouraging. The warning is that some of the new variants of COVID-19 can reduce the activity of antibodies against them, and there are quite important logistical challenges. They. Is given by IV and must be monitored in a hospital-type environment. “

Getting a COVID-It wasn’t easy for 19 positive patients who were sick and just wanted to go to the medical field for intravenous infusion, curled up in a warm bed outside the house. UCLA has redesigned the storage pod into a dedicated infusion booth to make work easier.

“None of these are silver bullets,” Khan said.

Under investigation

However The silver bullet, or some search will continue..

More than 600 drug development programs are in the planning stages and 420 trials have been reviewed by the FDA. Scientists are combining electronic medical records to see if commonly used drugs, such as those found in drug boxes, can lead to better results for COVID-19 in patients.

The search began in April when the National Institutes of Health started. COVID-19 interventions and accelerated vaccines (ACTIV) Initiative, a public-private partnership to accelerate the development of the most promising therapies and vaccines.Since then, researchers have Evaluated hundreds of remedies We are trying to find a drug that can work not only through intravenous injection, but also through tablets and inhalers.

Among those in the pipeline is Synairgen’s SNG001, an inhalable beta interferon. This type of drug helps reduce inflammation and the body’s immune response.

Jagannathan of Stanford University is one of Interferon’s principal investigators, and he likes what he sees.

“We are really excited about this for several reasons,” he said. “Interferon appears to play a very important role in the body’s early response to infection. There is evidence that people with inadequate signaling suffer from more serious illnesses, and early evidence is this identification. It suggests that giving interferon can be beneficial. “

A Small early trial in Israel Of a protein called EXO-CD24 COVID-19 seems to have helped some in moderate to severe cases..

And there’s what’s in your medicine rack — and it’s already in your arms.

Fish oil? Vitamin D?

At Vanderbilt University Cosmin A. Bejan And his colleague Dive into data from electronic health records Find out which drugs already in use have the potential to be reused as potential treatment candidates for COVID-19.

Even researchers were surprised to find that those who were recently vaccinated with pneumococcal vaccine died from coronavirus, as were those who were vaccinated against diphtheria and tetanus, and those who were previously exposed to the flaxseed extract methylprednisolone. The risk has been significantly reduced Active ingredients of acetate, pseudoephedrine, omega-3 fatty acids, turmeric extracts, ibprofen, fluticasone, flonase and other allergic nasal drops.

“I think the discovery that the pneumococcal vaccine (and other vaccines) saves the lives of people with COVID-19 is important,” Bejan said in an email. He said more randomized clinical trials were needed.

“It’s also great to see a copy of our results from other studies conducted in larger, more heterogeneous research populations,” Bejan added.

Researched anticoagulants

The· The ACTIV Consortium is also under investigation See if anticoagulants such as apixaban, aspirin, and heparin can prevent life-threatening blood clots in COVID-19 patients and treat other symptoms such as risankizumab and rangelumab used to treat psoriasis vulgaris Test for drugs that have already been approved for. It is used to treat cancer patients who are experiencing a therapeutic cytokine storm.

Expectations are rising for other common compounds, but such hopes often fail.

After a lot of hype about zinc and vitamin C, According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, individual symptoms did not resolve faster. Alone or in combination of the two. There was no significant difference in hospitalization rates.

Vitamin D is also instant. In one study, vitamin D deficiency was found in 97% of critically ill patients requiring ICU admission, but only 33% in asymptomatic cases. Co-authored with former US surgeon General Richard H. Carmona.. But, Studies published in JAMA He threw some cold water over it and found that high doses of vitamin D3 did not significantly reduce hospitalization for patients with moderate to severe illness.

Former President Donald Trump once advertised hydroxychloroquine as a miracle cure. But it turned out to be more harmful than good..

“Marathon … not a sprint”

It was certainly traumatic last year, but since the dawn of the pandemic, the chances of COVID-19 surviving have increased significantly, says NIH director Francis S. Collins. Recent blog posts.

“This improvement stems from several factors, including the FDA’s emergency use authorization for many treatments that have been found to be safe and effective against COVID-19,” he writes. “But the quest to save more lives from COVID-19 is not nearing its end. Researchers are focused on developing new and better treatments …

“Our job is clearly a marathon, not a sprint.”