Lane County reports 27 cases, but not in the ICU or ventilator

According to the Lane County Public Health Department, Lane County reported 27 confirmed or estimated cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the county-wide number of cases to 10,269. The death toll remained at 126 for four consecutive days.

There are 166 considered infectious, up 7% from 155 on Saturday.

Nineteen are not hospitalized in the intensive care unit or ventilator.

As of Friday, 20,862 people have been fully vaccinated, and 5.5% of Lane County’s population has received 73,897 first and second vaccinations.

Oregon reports 2 deaths and 455 additional cases

Oregon has reported 455 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths, with a total of 155,315 cases and 2,208 deaths.

There were 148 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday. Of them, 31 were in the intensive care unit.

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 943,692 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

Newly reported deaths include:

A 92-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on February 22 and died at the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center on February 25. He had a fundamental condition.

A 61-year-old Josephine County man who tested positive on January 13 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on February 15. He had a fundamental condition.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported that 32,288 COVID-19 vaccinations have been added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 24,926 doses were given on February 26, and 7,362 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on February 26.

As the number of incidents increases, Fauci says relaxing restrictions is “really dangerous.”

The new coronavirus infection and the steady decline in hospitalization appear to be at a standstill. Experts are now trying to determine if a new surge is underway.

In the seven days leading up to Thursday, the number of cases in the last seven days has increased in 17 states. In the seven days leading up to Friday, 21 states have increased in the last seven days.

In the week ending Saturday, 23 states saw an increase in new cases from the previous week.

However, some governors and mayors are being encouraged and relaxed by the steadily declining and pressured owners of small businesses struggling to survive. New Orleans allows up to 75 people indoors and up to 150 people outdoors. Massachusetts will lift an order on Monday requiring all businesses, including restaurants, to close by 9:30 pm.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said he believes it is premature to relax the restrictions.

“It’s really dangerous to say,” “It’s over. I’m about to go out. I’m going to pull back,” Forch told CNN on Sunday. Trade union status..

► Israel announced on Sunday plans to vaccinate tens of thousands of Palestinians working in Israel and its west coast settlements. Israel has received international criticism for not sharing vaccine stockpiles with Palestinians on the west bank of the occupied Jordan River and in the Gaza Strip.

► Senate will be the focus of President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 Trillion COVID-19 Relief Package After House Approves Saturday.. The bill will provide millions of Americans with $ 1,400 incentives, increase vaccine distribution, and expand unemployment assistance during the summer.

► The federal government announced on Friday that it had agreed to purchase 100,000 doses of Eli Lilly’s COVID-19 treatment. The drug bablanivimab is a monoclonal antibody, which means that it mimics one of the natural antibodies that the immune system uses to fight the virus. The FDA approved the drug at the end of last year..

► According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the United States received the most vaccines of the day so far on Friday. Nearly 2.4 million injections were made.

📈Today’s numbers: In the United States, more than 28 million coronaviruses have been identified and 511,000 have died. According to data from Johns Hopkins University.. Global total: more than 113.8 million cases and 2.5 million deaths. More than 96.4 million vaccines have been distributed in the United States, with approximately 72.8 million doses. According to the CDC..

