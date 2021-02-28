Cumbria vaccination rate rises; 3 dead over weekend | Coronavirus





At least one in seven Cambria County residents receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine (about 15%). The latest figures for the state are shown. This is the sum of the number of confirmed positives and deaths from the virus over the past year. According to the State Department’s total vaccinations, 10,108 people in Cambria County were first vaccinated as of Sunday, and 9,438 were fully vaccinated. The total is one of the more than 2.3 million doses administered throughout the state. This data is also obtained from the region’s continued reduction in total “new cases”. Cumbria’s current seven-day average is 23 cases, the lowest since late October. Weekend total Cambria County added 24 cases and 3 deaths over the weekend, bringing the total to 11,679 and 394 since the outbreak of the pandemic. For the second straight week, the county recorded only six deaths. This is the lowest total per week for 2021. In Somerset County, there are currently 6,683 cases after adding 16 cases over the weekend. The county continues to kill 185 people and has not recorded new deaths for more than two weeks. There are 3,804 cases and 129 deaths in Bedford County. This is an increase of 11 cases since Friday. The county added one death last week. Indiana County added two deaths last week – one on the weekend. The number of cases is currently 5,081 and has increased by 21 in the last two days. Blair County added 28 proceedings between Saturday and Sunday. The county did not add any dead. Last week, Blair added four to bring the total to 298. Clearfield currently has 6,265 cases and 114 deaths. The county has added 35 cases in the last two days, and the total number of deaths has not changed. State-wide trends Pennsylvania surpassed the 24,000 death mark on Sunday after adding 84 losses across the state. Currently, 24,021 people have died in the state in connection with COVID-19. The number of positive cases since the arrival of the pandemic is now 931,642, up from 913,497 a week ago. Pennsylvania has also recorded 3,884,586 negative cases. While many Pennsylvania have seen lower cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, state and federal health officials have raised safety guidelines due to concerns about COVID-19 mutants and the risk of a surge in viral cases. We continue to urge the public to remain vigilant about the implementation of. ..

David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5053. Follow him on Twitter @TDDavidHurst And Instagram @TDDavidHurst..

