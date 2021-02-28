Mutants and Vaccines: How Worry Should We Be?





(NEXSTAR) – Many questions remain ambiguous regarding COVID-19 mutants and vaccines. But with the frequent discovery of new mutants, how much do we need to worry about whether the vaccine will work against new strains? Dr. Peter Chin Hong, an infectious disease expert and professor of medicine at UCSF, classifies variants into three categories. Good things, bad things, ugly things. Good is the new coronavirus strain that caused the pandemic. Chin Hong classifies this strain into this category because current vaccines work well to prevent people from getting infected with the virus. The Pfizer and Modana vaccines (only two vaccines approved for use in the United States) are 95% effective in preventing infection. The bad one is B.1.1.7. Variants, such as the so-called UK variant, are believed to be up to 70% more infectious than the first coronavirus strain. “This category includes [vaccine] Effectiveness, “said Chin Hong. Seven Homemade COVID Variants Detected in the United States: Study

The ugly category features a South African variant called B.1.351. Chin-Hong has been classified in this category because it appears to significantly increase the transmission of the virus. Higher transmissibility means that higher thresholds may be needed for herd immunity. Most estimates suggest that herd immunity is achieved when at least 70% of the area is vaccinated, but for highly contagious strains, the proportion should be increased to 85% or higher. “Everyone, good and bad [current] The vaccine will work, “Chin Hong said. But for South African varieties, the situation is darker.For example, in February Pfizer Said Mutants can significantly reduce the number of antibodies produced by the vaccine — potentially up to two-thirds. That is a concern for Chin Hong. “I’m worried because our vaccines are very slow to deploy around the world. It seems like we’re catching up … Vaccination of people could lead to varieties opening stores and eradicating progress. I am worried.” New varieties arise from replication, which only occurs “when the nose and mouth come together,” Chin Hong said. Therefore, the faster people can be vaccinated, the more likely they are to stop these variants in their footsteps. “Until we vaccinate the world, we can’t really resolve COVID,” said Chin-Hong.

