The state has the fewest new cases in a week

We will update the latest news about the coronavirus and its effects in Oregon on Sunday, February 28th, all day long.

Updated at 12:05 pm

Salem Library to reduce risk and expand service

The Salem Public Library expanded its services on March 8, and Marion and Polk counties fall into the “high risk” category of Oregon from “extreme risk”.

The library will pick up materials on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays and provide reservations for unloading.

The library’s Operations Bookshelf, which delivers books to the front porch of cardholders who are unable to visit the library due to disability, illness, age, etc., will be reopened in collaboration with the Salem Support League.

The monthly Take & Make craft kit will resume on March 20th. Designed for all ages, the kit contains instructions.

Books4Kids will store backpacks, books, literacy activities and library information for young people up to the age of 18 and resume delivery.

Hotspots will be available for checkout from March 8th in conjunction with the Chemeketa Cooperative Regional Library Service through contactless payments.

Governor praises Oregon’s efforts for the first anniversary

Oregon Governor Kate Brown Oregon, celebrating the first anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 in Oregon, praised how people in the state dealt with the pandemic. ..

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Oregon was announced on February 28, 2020 by Hector Calderon, a staff member at Forest Hills Elementary School in Lake Oswego.

Oregon Coronavirus:A year later, “New Normal” is just everyday

After being diagnosed, Calderon spent almost two months on the Kaiser Westside with a ventilator, according to KGW.

According to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Oregon ranks 46th out of 50 states, with a case rate of 3,682 per 100,000 and 52 deaths per 100,000.

“I remember losing more than 2,200 Oregons today and every day,” according to Brown’s statement. “Our heart is with the family who lost their loved ones in this deadly illness. Wear masks, avoid gatherings with people from outside the house, keep distance, wash hands, sick By staying at home, we must keep each other safe.

“But we have to keep a physical distance from each other, but we’ll still get over the rest of this pandemic together.”

Oregon has the fewest new cases in a week

Oregon had the lowest number of new daily COVID-19 cases per week, with 292 new cases reported on Sunday by the Oregon Department of Health, with no new deaths.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 155,597 coronaviruses have occurred in the state, killing 2,208 people.

In Oregon, 111 new cases were reported on February 21st.

In Marion County, 52 new cases were announced on Sunday, with a total of 18,468 cases, the third highest in Oregon County, killing 285 people.

Eleven new cases occurred in Pork County, 3,064 cases occurred, and coronavirus deaths were 42 cases.

Other new incidents on Sunday by the county include Baker (1), Benton (7), Craccamus (26), Colombia (4), Couse (10), Curry (3), Deshuts (6), Douglas (11), It was Grant. (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Lynn (4), Malheur (1), Morrow (2), Multnomah (25), Umatilla (8), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).

More vaccinations

The Oregon Department of Health reported that 29,330 COVID-19 vaccines were added to the state registry on Saturday, including 19,513 doses on Saturday and 9,817 doses the day before.

Of the 1,194,495 doses of vaccine given in Oregon, the dose of vaccine given in Oregon was 973,022.

Hospitalization continues to decline

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 in Oregon dropped 14 on Saturday to 134.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit decreased from 31 on Friday to 26.

Number of cases of Oregon coronavirus

This is the latest data from the Oregon Department of Health as of Sunday, February 28th.

2,208: Death due to COVID-19.

155,597: Total case.

13: Hospitalized patient.

Oregon COVID-19 by county

As of Sunday, February 28, the numbers of both positive and estimated cases and deaths are as follows:

Baker: 656 cases, 7 dead.

Benton: 2,344 cases, 16 dead.

Craccamus: 13,380 cases, 175 deaths.

Kratsop: 775 cases, 6 dead.

Colombia: 1,265 cases, 21 dead.

Coos: 1,491 cases, 19 dead.

Crook: 775 cases, 18 dead.

Curry: 429 cases, 6 people died.

Deshuts: 5,952 cases, 59 dead.

Douglas: 2,474 cases, 54 dead.

Gilliam: 53 cases. One died.

Grant: 222 cases, 1 dead.

Harney: 273 cases, 6 dead.

Hood River: 1,069 cases, 29 dead.

Jackson: 8,395 cases, 111 deaths.

Jefferson: 1,958 cases, 28 dead.

Josephine: 2,340 cases, 49 dead.

Klamath: 2,791 cases, 55 dead.

Lake: 376 cases, 6 people died.

Lane: 10,258 cases, 126 dead.

Lincoln: 1,132 cases, 20 dead.

Rin: 3,590 cases, 56 people died.

Malheur: 3,351 cases, 58 deaths.

Marion: 18,468 cases, 285 deaths.

Tomorrow: 1,049 cases, 14 dead.

Multnomah: 31,877 cases, 528 deaths.

Pork: 3,064 cases, 42 dead.

Sherman: 53 cases.

Tillamook: 414 cases, 2 dead.

Umatira: 7,659 cases, 82 deaths.

Union: 1,284 cases, 19 deaths.

Warowa: 142 cases, 4 dead.

Wasco: 1,221 cases, 26 dead.

Washington: 21,211 cases, 212 deaths.

Wheeler: 22 cases, 1 dead.

Yamhill: 3,783 cases, 64 dead.

Source: Oregon Health Department

Bill Poehler covers Marion County in the Statesman Journal.Please contact him at [email protected] Or Twitter.com/bpoehler

