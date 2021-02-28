Brazil’s Covid shares hit the UK, delaying cross-border alerts | World News

The government is facing an urgent need for stricter border measures after authorities said it was searching for one in six people infected with the highly infectious Brazilian coronavirus variant.

The UK Public Health Service said on Sunday that three cases were detected in the United Kingdom and three in the United Kingdom. ScotlandHowever, the identity of one of the people carrying the virus was unknown because they did not provide contact details.

The P1 variant, also known as the B1128 variant, shares some of the same mutations as the highly contagious one. South African variant First confirmed in Manaus, Brazil in January. It is believed that it may not respond very well to current vaccines.

Two of the English cases came from a household in South Gloucestershire, whose members returned from Brazil one month and five days before the variant was first identified. Hotel quarantine policy It was enforced.





It is understood that one individual in the household developed symptoms before being tested. Their contacts have been identified and retested, but as a precautionary measure, surge tests are being deployed in the Bloodly Stalk, Patchway, and Little Stoke areas.

With PHE NHS Tests and traces follow up all passengers arriving on the same Swiss Airlines flight LX318 from Sao Paulo via Zurich, landing at London Heathrow on February 10.

However, a third, currently unlinked individual, unidentified because he did not fill out the registration card that came with the Covid-19 test kit, is still being searched.

According to the authorities, the test was processed on February 14, so it is possible that you took the test a day or two earlier. It is unlikely that the staff took the test at one of the regional test sites where you can see if the contact details are provided, but it could be a home test or a regional surge test.

“Therefore, if you did the test on February 12th or 13th and did not receive the results or the test registration card is incomplete, please call 119. England Or seek help as soon as possible at 0300 3032713 in Scotland, “says PHE.





Also, if you are not contacted on a Swiss Airlines flight, you can call 01174 503174 to arrange a test.

The hotel’s quarantine policy aimed at protecting the UK from new variants came into effect on February 15, after a significant delay. In Scotland, all international arrivals must enter the hotel quarantine for 10 days, but in the United Kingdom, the rules apply only to arrivals from 33 “Red List” countries.

Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas Simons said: “There is deep concern that a Brazilian Covid variant has been found in this country.

“Now it’s important to do everything we can to contain it, but this is a delay in implementation. Hotel quarantine If you are reckless and continue to refuse to introduce a comprehensive system, you will be exposed to mutations from abroad. “





Three people living in northeastern Scotland also tested positive for the P1 variant after returning from Brazil via Paris and London. They were identified during self-quarantine and have since completed a full 10-day quarantine period. Other passengers who landed in Aberdeen in early February have been contacted as a precautionary measure.

This is the first time a P1 variant has been detected in the United Kingdom, but another Brazilian variant called P2 has been previously detected. Currently under investigation, the early sign is that the P2 variant is less contagious.

According to reports from Brazilian researchers, the P1 variant “may be associated with an increased infectivity or predisposition to reinfection in individuals.” Mutants may not respond very well to current vaccines, but experts say more work is needed to understand this.

Dr. Susan Hopkins, Director of PHE Strategic Response, Covid-19 and NHS Test and Trace Medical Advisor, said: Therefore, you can take action quickly.





Dr. Susan Hopkins of the British Public Health Services.Photo: Reuters



“We ask individuals to test through symptomatic and asymptomatic test sites nationwide to continue to reduce the number of cases in the community.”

Jeane Freeman, Scottish Secretary of Health, said: “This new variant shows how serious Covid is and reinforces the need to minimize the spread of the virus. This is the only best way to stay safe and stop the spread of the virus. As a method, it is advisable for everyone in the country to comply with the required public health restrictions by staying at home except for essential purposes. Unless there is an essential reason, to Scotland Round-trip travel has also become illegal. “

Labor Party Yvette Cooper, chairman of the Commons Interior Commission, said the development represents a weakness in the government’s Covid border measures.

“Brazilian variants were first identified a month before one of these incidents was brought on February 10, and a few weeks after the Prime Minister was warned that indirect flight was a problem, The government has postponed the implementation of stronger measures. “