Health
NJ reports 2,171 new COVID cases, 15 additional deaths
New Jersey health officials announced that 2,171 people have confirmed Coronavirus An additional 15 people died as Sunday cases and hospitalizations continued to decline and the state was preparing to return sports fans to the arena.
According to state data, as of Friday night, the number of people hospitalized for coronavirus continued to decline steadily, dropping to 1,849. This is the lowest since November 12th.
Governor Phil Murphy The latest numbers were announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.
New Jersey sports and entertainment venues Allowed to welcome fans For the first time in almost a year on Monday, the capacity limit for large indoor venues reached 10%. Outdoor venues can have 15% capacity with fixed seats.In addition to professional sports, a limited number of people are allowed Participate in college games..
As of Saturday afternoon, New Jersey had 1,960,629 coronavirus vaccine doses, including a first dose of 1,295,891 doses and a second dose of 663,855 doses.
According to the state, this is one of the more than 2.47 million doses received by the state. Running tabulation by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the adult population (about 4.7 million people) within the next few months.
Earlier, Murphy said New Jersey could get the first shipment 70,000 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.The· Vaccine approved for emergency use on Saturday.
The positive rate for tests conducted on Tuesday, the latest available day, was 6.38% based on 53,495 tests. The state-wide infection rate increased from 0.89 to 0.91. A percentage less than 1 means that the outbreak is slowing down.
New Jersey just reported Approximately 12 months after the state reported the first case on March 4, 2020, 701,725 of the more than 10.56 million PCR tests confirmed coronavirus cases. There were also 87,631 positive antigen tests. These cases are considered likely, and health officials warn that positive antigen tests are sometimes done at the same time and may overlap with confirmed PCR tests.
Coronavirus resource: Live map tracker | Newsletter | home page
The state, with a population of 9 million, reports that 23,253 inhabitants have died from complications associated with COVID-19, of which 2,331 are believed to have died. This includes 1,589 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported in February.
In New Jersey, 63 cases of the first COVID-19 variant identified in the United Kingdom were identified and eight new cases were reported on Friday.
Vaccines by county
- Atlantic County-59,983 doses
- Bergen County-223,170 doses
- Burlington County-100,094 doses
- Camden County-111,622 doses
- Cape May County-28,118 doses
- CUMBERLAND COUNTY-26,231 doses
- ESSEXCOUNTY-156,101 doses
- Gloucester County-67,869 doses
- Hudson County-91,200 doses
- Hunterdon County-24,180 doses
- Mercer County-56,013 doses
- Middle Sex County-150,213 doses
- Monmouth County-143,805 doses
- Morris County-144,748 doses
- Ocean County-119,072 doses
- Passaic County-88,570 doses
- SALEMCOUNTY-12,438 doses
- Somerset County-74,233 doses
- Sussex County-29,418 doses
- UNION COUNTY-94,493 doses
- Warren County-17,917 doses
- Unknown county-84,776 doses
- Out-of-state-56,365 doses
Hospitalization
there were As of Saturday night, 1,849 patients were admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases — 70 According to the lowest price since November 12, less than the night before State dashboard..
It is included 393 in the critical care or intensive care unit (11 less than the night before) and 229 in the ventilator (19 less).
There was also 245 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday.
Hospitalization peaked in more than 8,000 patients during the first wave of the April pandemic.
For school
Tuesday New Jersey reported Eight new school coronavirus outbreaksAccording to the state dashboard, there were a total of 152 cases this year, 737 among students, teachers and school staff.
New jersey defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school.
According to the state, school outbreaks have been reported in all 21 counties.
These numbers do not include students or staff who appear to be infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school. While numbers continue to grow weekly, Murphy says school outbreak statistics are lower than what state officials expected when schools reopened for face-to-face lessons last summer. ..
There are about 1.4 million public school students and teachers across the state, but the teaching methods that are occurring vary, with some schools teaching face-to-face, some using hybrid formats, and all remaining remote. There is also a school.
Breakdown of age
Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (31%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23.3%), 18-29 (19.5%), 65-79 (10.9). Continue. %), 5-17 (8.4%), 80 and above (5%), and 0-4 (1.7%).
On average, the virus is more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.25%), 65-79 (32.76%), 50-64 (15.58%), 30-49 (4.02%), 18- 29 follows. (0.37%), 5-17 (0%), and 0-4 (0.02%).
At least 7,906 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Currently there is an active outbreak At 342 facilitiesAs a result, there were 6,413 active cases for residents and 6,538 active cases for staff.
Global number
As of early Saturday, there were more than 113.89 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.52 million people have died from coronavirus-related complications.
The United States reports the most cases in more than 28.5 million people and the most deaths in more than 512,100 people.
Thank you for trusting us to provide reliable journalism.Consider support NJ.com With subscription.
Katie Kausch, [email protected]..Talk about coronavirus or send us a hint Here..
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]