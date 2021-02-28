NJ reports 2,171 new COVID cases, 15 additional deaths

New Jersey health officials announced that 2,171 people have confirmed Coronavirus An additional 15 people died as Sunday cases and hospitalizations continued to decline and the state was preparing to return sports fans to the arena.

According to state data, as of Friday night, the number of people hospitalized for coronavirus continued to decline steadily, dropping to 1,849. This is the lowest since November 12th.

Governor Phil Murphy The latest numbers were announced on Twitter on Sunday afternoon.

New Jersey sports and entertainment venues Allowed to welcome fans For the first time in almost a year on Monday, the capacity limit for large indoor venues reached 10%. Outdoor venues can have 15% capacity with fixed seats.In addition to professional sports, a limited number of people are allowed Participate in college games..

As of Saturday afternoon, New Jersey had 1,960,629 coronavirus vaccine doses, including a first dose of 1,295,891 doses and a second dose of 663,855 doses.

According to the state, this is one of the more than 2.47 million doses received by the state. Running tabulation by the Federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.. The state’s goal is to vaccinate 70% of the adult population (about 4.7 million people) within the next few months.

Earlier, Murphy said New Jersey could get the first shipment 70,000 single doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week.The· Vaccine approved for emergency use on Saturday.

The positive rate for tests conducted on Tuesday, the latest available day, was 6.38% based on 53,495 tests. The state-wide infection rate increased from 0.89 to 0.91. A percentage less than 1 means that the outbreak is slowing down.

New Jersey just reported Approximately 12 months after the state reported the first case on March 4, 2020, 701,725 ​​of the more than 10.56 million PCR tests confirmed coronavirus cases. There were also 87,631 positive antigen tests. These cases are considered likely, and health officials warn that positive antigen tests are sometimes done at the same time and may overlap with confirmed PCR tests.

Coronavirus resource: Live map tracker | Newsletter | home page

The state, with a population of 9 million, reports that 23,253 inhabitants have died from complications associated with COVID-19, of which 2,331 are believed to have died. This includes 1,589 confirmed coronavirus deaths reported in February.

In New Jersey, 63 cases of the first COVID-19 variant identified in the United Kingdom were identified and eight new cases were reported on Friday.

Vaccines by county

Atlantic County-59,983 doses

Bergen County-223,170 doses

Burlington County-100,094 doses

Camden County-111,622 doses

Cape May County-28,118 doses

CUMBERLAND COUNTY-26,231 doses

ESSEXCOUNTY-156,101 doses

Gloucester County-67,869 doses

Hudson County-91,200 doses

Hunterdon County-24,180 doses

Mercer County-56,013 doses

Middle Sex County-150,213 doses

Monmouth County-143,805 doses

Morris County-144,748 doses

Ocean County-119,072 doses

Passaic County-88,570 doses

SALEMCOUNTY-12,438 doses

Somerset County-74,233 doses

Sussex County-29,418 doses

UNION COUNTY-94,493 doses

Warren County-17,917 doses

Unknown county-84,776 doses

Out-of-state-56,365 doses

Hospitalization

there were As of Saturday night, 1,849 patients were admitted to 71 hospitals in New Jersey with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases — 70 According to the lowest price since November 12, less than the night before State dashboard..

It is included 393 in the critical care or intensive care unit (11 less than the night before) and 229 in the ventilator (19 less).

There was also 245 COVID-19 patients were discharged on Saturday.

Hospitalization peaked in more than 8,000 patients during the first wave of the April pandemic.

For school

Tuesday New Jersey reported Eight new school coronavirus outbreaksAccording to the state dashboard, there were a total of 152 cases this year, 737 among students, teachers and school staff.

New jersey defines Outbreak at school If the contact tracer determines that two or more students or school staff have caught or infected COVID-19 during academic activities in the classroom or at school.

According to the state, school outbreaks have been reported in all 21 counties.

These numbers do not include students or staff who appear to be infected outside of school, or cases that cannot be identified as outbreaks within school. While numbers continue to grow weekly, Murphy says school outbreak statistics are lower than what state officials expected when schools reopened for face-to-face lessons last summer. ..

There are about 1.4 million public school students and teachers across the state, but the teaching methods that are occurring vary, with some schools teaching face-to-face, some using hybrid formats, and all remaining remote. There is also a school.

Breakdown of age

Malfunction By age, 30-49 years old account for the largest proportion (31%) of New Jersey residents infected with the virus, followed by 50-64 (23.3%), 18-29 (19.5%), 65-79 (10.9). Continue. %), 5-17 (8.4%), 80 and above (5%), and 0-4 (1.7%).

On average, the virus is more deadly to the elderly, especially residents of existing conditions. Almost half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths are residents aged 80 and over (47.25%), 65-79 (32.76%), 50-64 (15.58%), 30-49 (4.02%), 18- 29 follows. (0.37%), 5-17 (0%), and 0-4 (0.02%).

At least 7,906 deaths from the state’s COVID-19 occur among residents and staff in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Currently there is an active outbreak At 342 facilitiesAs a result, there were 6,413 active cases for residents and 6,538 active cases for staff.

Global number

As of early Saturday, there were more than 113.89 million positive COVID-19 tests worldwide. Running Tally by Johns Hopkins University.. More than 2.52 million people have died from coronavirus-related complications.

The United States reports the most cases in more than 28.5 million people and the most deaths in more than 512,100 people.

Thank you for trusting us to provide reliable journalism.Consider support NJ.com With subscription.

Katie Kausch, [email protected]..Talk about coronavirus or send us a hint Here..