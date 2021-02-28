Fauci: “I will take whatever vaccine I have available.”





“These are three highly effective vaccines. I can say I was fully vaccinated with the ones available. It was Moderna,” he told CNN’s Dana Bash in the “State of the Union.” It was. “If you are not vaccinated now and choose to get the J & J vaccine now or wait for another vaccine, take the available vaccine as soon as possible for the simple reason I mentioned a while ago. I want as many people as possible to be vaccinated quickly and quickly. ”

The· Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Is the first single-dose Covid-19 vaccine available in the United States, which is believed to be 72% effective, especially in the United States, and provides 86% protection against severe domestic illnesses. did. The vaccine has been tested in more than 44,000 people in the United States, South Africa and Latin America. Globally, the FDA’s analysis showed a 66.1% effect on moderate to severe / severe Covid-19 at least 4 weeks after vaccination.

But Fauci and health professionals say that vaccines Effectiveness There are some concerns among Americans about its effectiveness compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which have about 95% protection against the virus.

“I understand that kind of concern, but to actually compare vaccines, I had to compare vaccines directly, and these weren’t,” Forch told Bash. The initial supply of Johnson & Johnson vaccines is limited, but according to the company, the vaccine is only about 4 million ready for “immediate” shipments, so it should be ready by the end of March. .. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization, known as ACIP, will meet on Sunday to set guidelines on who should be vaccinated. Their vote is scheduled for 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time. Vaccines and variants The J & J vaccine will appear when a new variant of Covid-19 is in circulation in the United States. One of them in New York City , It’s about researchers. Researchers told the VRBPAC committee that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested at another time. That is, after more viruses circulate and new variants emerge that have the ability to evade part of the immune response. They were unable to show that these mutants were responsible for the apparently low efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but told the Commission that it could be a factor. Pfizer and Modana vaccines Showed to protect Against some variants, but companies are also competing to anticipate viral variants Testing new boosters and variant-specific vaccines .. The virus is constantly mutating. The more people infected and the longer they are infected, the more likely it is that the virus will have to change. However, mutations or mutation patterns can become established and inherited. As viruses with this pattern become more common, they are called variants. Fauci said on Sunday that variants should be taken seriously and that the best way to deal with variants is not only to continue public health measures, but to vaccinate as many people as possible. It was. Spread. “ “If people are vulnerable and the virus is like a complete field to go where they want to go, get variants. Preventing it with public health measures and vaccination will affect the effects of these variants. It will weaken, “he says. Said. Covid-19 Limits In some states, including New York and Virginia, Covid-19 restrictions are beginning to be relaxed as vaccinations increase. However, health experts, including CDC director Rochelle Warrensky, warned that it might be premature. Warrensky warned at a White House briefing on Friday that the recent decline in Covid-19 cases and stagnant hospitalizations in the United States seemed to be “flat.” “In recent weeks, the number of cases and hospitalizations in the United States has declined since early January, and the number of deaths has declined in the past week,” Warensky said. “But the latest data suggest that these declines may have stagnated and may still be flat at very high numbers. At the CDC, this is very orbital. I think it’s a change of concern. “ Fauci said on Sunday that the move to ease restrictions is “dangerous” as new variants continue to spread. “Looking at that little plateau, it’s really dangerous to say’finished, coming out’, especially in areas with varieties like California and New York. What we can see is that we stand up, “he said. “It’s not fictitious, Dana. Historically, we’ve seen rebounds in late winter, early spring, and summer 2020, when we started pulling back early.” This story has been updated with additional development.

CNN’s Jen Christensen, Christina Maxouris, and Maggie Fox contributed to this report.

