Machine learning can help diagnose mental health





To accurately identify patients with a mixture of psychotic and depressive symptoms, researchers at the University of Birmingham have recently developed a way to do that using machine learning.

The results of the survey were published in the journal “Schizophrenia Bulletin”.

Patients with depression and psychosis rarely experience symptoms of either illness purely. Historically, this meant that a mental health clinician would make a diagnosis of a “primary” illness, but with secondary symptoms.

Making an accurate diagnosis is a major challenge for clinicians, and diagnosis often does not accurately reflect individual experience or the complexity of actual neurobiology.

For example, clinicians who diagnose mental illness often consider depression to be a secondary illness, influencing treatment decisions that focus on the symptoms of mental illness (such as hallucinations and delusions).

A team from the Institute of Mental Health at the University of Birmingham and the Center for Human Brain Health worked with researchers from the PRONIA Consortium to use machine learning to create precision models of “pure” forms of both illnesses. I wanted to explore the possibilities of using it. These are intended to investigate the diagnostic accuracy of a cohort of patients with mixed symptoms. The results are published in the schizophrenia breaking news.

“Because the majority of patients have comorbidities, people with mental illness also have depressive symptoms and vice versa,” explained lead author Paris Alexandros Larosis.

Lalousis said: “This is a major challenge for clinicians in diagnosing and delivering treatments designed for patients without comorbidities.

“Patients are not misdiagnosed, but current diagnostic categories do not accurately reflect clinical and neurobiological reality.”

Researchers are participating in the PRONIA study, a cohort study conducted at seven European Union-sponsored research centers, with questionnaire responses from a cohort of 300 patients, detailed clinical interviews, and We examined data from structural magnetic resonance imaging.

Within this cohort, researchers identified a small subgroup of patients who could be classified as suffering from either asymptomatic depression or asymptomatic psychosis.

Using this data, the team identified machine learning models for “pure” depression and “pure” psychosis. (ANI)

