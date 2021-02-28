The state reports 1,428 new COVID cases and 52 deaths on Sunday as Massachusetts prepares for relaxed restrictions on Monday.





As Massachusetts Prepare to relax public health restrictions On Monday, state officials confirmed 1,428 new Coronavirus Sunday case based on 102,571 molecular tests. The State Department also announced another 52 deaths associated with COVID-19, bringing the Massachusetts pandemic to 15,796 deaths. As of Sunday, there are approximately 30,062 active infections throughout the state, according to the sector. Since the beginning of the public health crisis in March, authorities have identified a total of 550,302 cases of coronavirus throughout Massachusetts. There are currently 760 patients in Massachusetts, of whom 183 are in the intensive care unit. Another 124 people are currently intubated, public health data showed. According to the department, the 7-day average of positive test rates is 1.73% as of Sunday. The state's latest dataset will be provided when Massachusetts is preparing to return to Step 2 of Phase 3 of the COVID-19 Resumption Plan on Monday. This is because public health indicators related to viruses tend to be positive. Number of cities and towns as coronavirus-related cases and hospitalizations continue to decline throughout Massachusetts Labeled by the state as "high risk" for the COVID-19 epidemic It fell from 66 to 28 on Thursday. As of Saturday afternoon, Massachusetts had 1,684,341 doses of the vaccine, despite many accidents during the deployment of the state's coronavirus vaccine.According to the report, the number of doses per 100,000 residents is the 13th highest in all 50 states. data From the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. On Monday, when part of Massachusetts enters the second phase of Phase 3 of the reopening, capacity limits for certain businesses will be relaxed and others will be allowed to reopen. According to the state, indoor performance venues, including concert halls, theaters and other indoor performance spaces, can be reopened with half the capacity and can accommodate up to 500 people. Other indoor recreational activities such as laser tags, roller skates, trampolines and obstacle races can also be resumed with 50% capacity. Many other industries are also allowed to cut capacity in half. Employees are not included in the count. There is no limit on the number of people in the restaurant. That said, the mandated 6-foot social distance, up to 6 people per table, and 90-minute dietary restrictions remain valid, officials said. In particular, Governor Charlie Baker's administration has announced that Phase 4 of the reopening plan will begin on March 22, allowing larger sports venues to reopen. Strict 12% capacity limit.. The total number of COVID-19 cases by county is as follows: Barnstable County: 10,088 Berkshire County: 4,867 Bristol County: 55,734 Dukes County: 862 Essex County: 83,792 Franklin County: 1,978 Hampden County: 41,742 Hampshire County: 7,395 Middle Sex County: 111,798 Nantucket County: 1,161 Norfolk County: 45,485 Plymouth County: 40,274 Suffolk County: 78,277 Worcester County: 65,363

