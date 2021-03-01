LA County reports 1,064 new COVID-19 cases, 107 deaths





Los Angeles County reported 1,064 new cases of COVID-19 and 107 additional deaths on Sunday, but the number of coronavirus cases in county hospitals continues to decline. According to state statistics, it is usually one day ahead of the county number, but as of Sunday there were 1,578 COVID-19 patients in LA County hospitals, down from 1,661 on Saturday to January. It is well below the peak of over 8,000 patients in early days. The number on Sundays may reflect an undercount due to late reporting on the weekend, with a cumulative total of 1,191,923 counties and 21,435 deaths. Despite the decline in numbers, authorities continued to be vigilant to maintain momentum and warned the public to follow recommended health protocols. "We were previously in this position on the downside of the surge in cases," said Barbara Ferrer, director of the county's public health department, on Saturday. "We must not be falsely confident and must continue to commit to very safe measures that will help reduce our cases, hospitalizations and deaths." Dr. Paul Simon, Chief Science Officer of the Los Angeles County Public Health Department, said Friday that the emergence of various variants of the virus that causes COVID-19 is not surprising and should not cause panic. "This is an RNA virus, and we know that when an RNA virus is replicated, the genetic material makes many mistakes and mutations," he said. "Most of these mutations are not completely important …. But sometimes there is one or some mutations that make us more concerned, which can at least affect the behavior of the virus. Therefore, if the virus becomes more contagious, the virus becomes more virulent, is more likely to cause more serious illness, or is of great concern, then more against the vaccine. It may be tolerant. "That's a concern, but I don't think we need to panic at this point," he said. "What we're seeing is that licensed vaccines … seem to be less effective in some variants, but still seem to be quite effective." As of last week, a total of 18 cases of the first coronavirus mutants detected in the United Kingdom were found in Los Angeles County, but none of them were found in South Africa. Subspecies that emerged in California last summer appear to be predominant in many of the states. Meanwhile, authorities have informed about the massive expansion of the COVID-19 vaccination pool this week. Starting Monday, a total of approximately 1.2 million doses will be provided to workers in education and childcare, food and agriculture, law enforcement and rescue teams. However, authorities are patience, as the supply of vaccines remains limited and increased eligibility is expected to cause some logistical problems. The general public can visit VaccinteLACounty.com to find out more and schedule reservations. Vaccine supply remains limited, but county health officials have expressed hope that the federal approval of the Johnson & Johnson single vaccine on Saturday will improve the situation dramatically.







