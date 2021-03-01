Even casual smokers are 27% more likely to suffer a stroke





Some may think that smoking a few cigarettes while drinking in a pub is harmless, but new research suggests that this is not the case.

Person who does smoke Rarely, Severe stroke Caused by rupture of blood vessels than non-smokers. New research published by medicine journal strokeShowed that it could be 27% higher in the following cases They smoke Up to 20 packs per year. Over 400,000 people aged 40-69 have registered across the UK, all with varying degrees of smoking habits. Genetic predisposition For smoking. 32 percent were regular smokers. Like what you see? Sign up for the bodyandsoul.com.au newsletter For more stories like this. The type of stroke that researchers have examined is subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), which occurs when weakened blood vessels rupture and bleed into the space between the human brain and skull. Of this large sample size, 904 participants experienced SAH, and the more smokers, the higher the risk. Usually, this causes an aneurysm, which can lead to permanent brain damage or death if left untreated. The average Australian smoker smoked an average of 12.9 cigarettes a day out of 20 packs. This is a decrease from 15.9 per day in 2001. The relationship between smoking and SAH has been previously shown.so Research from 2017The data showed that 45% to 75% of patients with SAH were ex-smokers. So the next time you’re in a pub with your friends, you might want to rethink that casual siggy.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos