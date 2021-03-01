Reduction of Infant Peanut Allergies After Change of Guidelines-ScienceDaily

A new study found that changes in food allergy guidelines reduced infant peanut allergies by 16%.

The study, led by the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute (MCRI) and presented this Sunday at the US Virtual Annual Meeting on Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, also significantly increased parents introducing peanuts into their baby’s diet since the guidelines I found out that I was doing it. It will change.

Introducing peanuts early in a child’s life has been shown to prevent peanut allergies during randomized controlled trials. However, MCRI PhD candidate and lead author of the study, Victoria Soriano, was the first to test the home approach and analyze how changes in guidelines affected peanut allergies. Said it was a study.

The International Infant Nutrition Guidelines were changed in 2016, recommending the introduction of peanuts and other allergic foods 12 months ago.

“In the 1990s, there were some guidelines that recommended avoiding allergic foods until the age of 1-3, and avoidance of these foods during infancy became widespread,” Soriano said.

“By 2008, this advice began to be removed based on increasing evidence that delays in allergic foods were associated with an increased risk of food allergies, but regarding the age at which these foods should be introduced. There was still insufficient evidence for specific recommendations. “

The Melbourne study compared data from 1,933 babies enrolled in the Early Nuts study from 2018 to 2019 with data from 5,276 babies enrolled in the Health Nuts study from 2007 to 2011.

According to the survey, the prevalence of peanut allergies from 2018 to 2019 was 2.6%, while 3.1% from 2007 to 2011 decreased by 16% after considering migration and population change.

From 2018 to 2019, 4.8% of babies who did not consume peanuts until after 12 months were allergic. The data showed that serious reactions to the early introduction of peanuts were rare.

Ms. Soriano said there was a high uptake, despite the initial concerns that her parents might not follow the advice for early introduction of peanuts.

Studies show that peanut consumption increased from 28% in 12 months to 89% in the 10 years to 2019, which may have stopped the increase in peanut allergies.

Melbourne’s mother, Megan Chappel, began giving her son Stellan a 10-month-old peanut product from the age of five months. Stella is enrolled in MCRI’s Vitality Allergy Study.

“We try to incorporate peanut products into his diet as much as possible,” she said. “It’s encouraging to see not only that peanut allergies have died, but that many parents are following new guidelines.”

Dr. Jennifer Coplin of MCRI said the overall prevalence remains high despite a reduction in peanut allergies.

Australia has the highest reported rate of childhood food allergies in the world, with approximately 1 in 10 babies and 1 in 20 children up to the age of 5 having allergies.

“The safety of early introduction of peanuts at home is a major concern not only for parents around the world, but also for healthcare professionals,” said Dr. Coplin. “More research needs to be done to explore these trends in order to help us understand how early introduction of peanuts works to prevent peanut allergies in real-life situations. “

The Vitality Trial is looking for babies aged 6 to 12 weeks in Melbourne to test whether taking vitamin D supplements over the first year of life helps prevent food allergies. For more information on MCRI’s allergy testing, please visit the Food Allergy Research Center website.

Researchers at the University of Melbourne, The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, and the Royal Children’s Hospital also contributed to this study.