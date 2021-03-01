Foetation dies of coronavirus after mother hospitalized for fatal illness-World News





Israeli women suffer stillbirth after fetal contraction Coronavirus In the womb. Officials said the foetation was found to be infected with the virus after the mother tested positive. The Meir Medical Center said that the virus cannot be reliably linked to death at this time. The Times of Israel. Doctors at a hospital near Tel Aviv reportedly found that the foetation died in utero after the mother had a fever for two days. Testing revealed that the foetation was also infected with Covid-19. According to the National Ministry of Public Health, this is the first known incident of this kind in Israel and is rare worldwide.

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

The tragedy followed another similar incident in the country last week. A 29-year-old woman was found to have the virus after stillbirth at the 25th week of pregnancy. A doctor at Asta Hospital in Ashdod said the stillbirth was likely to have died from a coronavirus infection. “The foetation was transmitted through the placenta with a very high degree of certainty. [we can say] He died from the coronavirus, “Dr. Tal Broche, director of the hospital’s infectious disease department, told the Ynet news site. Dr. Yoshi Tobin, director of the hospital’s obstetrics ward, added that the virus probably caused the death of the foetation because it infected the uterus. “It’s a fetal intrauterine infection that can cause placental infection and death,” said Dr. Tobin. “This is a rare event because babies are usually infected with the coronavirus after birth as a result of contact with their mother. The fact that they have already been found to be positive in utero is [the fetus] He died as a result of the coronavirus. “ The Israeli Ministry of Public Health has advised pregnant women to get the coronavirus vaccine after many concerns. Israeli media reported that many pregnant women had a serious illness with the coronavirus. Some had to give birth prematurely by caesarean section after doctors determined that it was a life-threatening infection for the mother and foetation. The British government Currently advising pregnant women Wait until after birth to be vaccinated unless it falls into a high-risk category. Women who take the first dose before becoming pregnant are advised to wait until the child is born and then jab a second time.

