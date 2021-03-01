Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine nods from the CDC





This is the first of three licensed Covid-19 vaccines offered in a single dose.

“The Janssen vaccine has been shown to be safe and effective in preventing severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and death,” Walensky said in a statement.

“This vaccine is also another important tool in the toolbox for immunizing as many people as quickly and fairly as possible,” she added.

“As a one-time vaccine, you don’t have to go back to the second dose for protection. In addition, the vaccine does not need to be stored in the freezer and can be stored at refrigerated temperature, making it easy to transport. As you go along, you can extend and save availability on most community settings and mobile sites. “

The US Food and Drug Administration approved the J & J vaccine on Saturday. The CDC Immunization Implementation Advisory Board is a group of vaccine and public health experts who help develop CDC guidelines for vaccination best practices. Members unanimously voted, argued against possible conflicts of interest, and recommended vaccines. They made no recommendations regarding the particular group to be vaccinated. Currently, the federal government could begin distributing 3.9 million doses of vaccine, perhaps on Monday. “I would like to make it clear that I am very grateful to have three highly effective vaccines available today,” said Dr. Matthew Daily of the Institute of Health in Kaiser Permanente, Colorado. The company promises 20 million doses by the end of March and 100 million doses by the summer. Vaccines produced by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Vaccine Division can be kept at normal refrigerator temperatures. According to experts, it is much easier to distribute than vaccines manufactured by Moderna or Pfizer / BioNTech. “During the pandemic, the data show that the best use of resources is to adopt all available vaccines with acceptable vaccine efficacy, which saves costs and lives.” Dr. Sara Oliver of the CDC told the ACIP conference. Single-dose vaccines have advantages, especially in situations where a second dose is “difficult”. Oliver said it could be used to protect people with limited access to health care, such as homeless people, people in the judiciary, and people living at home or in rural areas. The vaccine has been tested in more than 44,000 people in the United States, South Africa and Latin America. Globally, the FDA’s analysis showed a 66.1% effect on moderate to severe / severe Covid-19 at least 4 weeks after vaccination. In the United States, it is believed to be 72% effective and provides 86% protection against severe forms of illness. Overall, non-fatal serious adverse events were rare and there were no reports of post-vaccination anaphylaxis in the study, according to FDA analysis. There were a few severe allergic reactions with the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines. For example, in the first week of deployment of the Pfizer vaccine, there were only 29 of the 1.9 million doses given. According to the CDC. Sure, more research is needed for now, but FDA analysis also suggests that the J & J vaccine may help prevent asymptomatic infections. January study The CDC has shown that most cases of coronavirus are prevalent by asymptomatic people. If the vaccine prevents asymptomatic infections, it may not only prevent the vaccinated person from getting sick, but also reduce the chances of getting the disease. Some public health leaders are concerned that the J & J vaccine is less effective than the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, so some consider it a “second class,” but experts say they are completely different vaccines. He states that it is important to remember that. The J & J vaccine was tested when more variants were in circulation. According to FDA analysis tested in South Africa and Brazil, the majority of Covid-19 cases in the J & J trial were due to mutations that are believed to be more contagious. “The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was tested against South African variants in South Africa and against variants in Brazil. The Moderna and Pfizer vaccines were not. We do not compare the same. “Dr. Ashishger, the dean of the department, said. Faculty of Public Health, Brown University. “Looking at what we actually compare to prevent hospitalization and death, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 100% included if it works.” “This is a great vaccine and I would certainly take it,” Ja told CNN’s Inside Politics on Sunday. “I recommend it to my family, and I think people who are worried about that heading number will ignore it, because that’s not what you really care about.” Since the three Covid-19 vaccines have not been directly compared, it is impossible to know if one is better than the other. “These are three highly effective vaccines,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “I can say that I was completely vaccinated with what is available. It was Moderna. If I was not vaccinated now and could choose to get the J & J vaccine now or wait for another vaccine. Will be vaccinated with any vaccine. Please make it available to me as soon as possible. “ “We want as many people as possible to be vaccinated as soon as possible,” Forch said on Sunday in CNN’s Union. “So this is good news, because we are mixing another very good vaccine.”

