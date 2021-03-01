Israel reports a second stillborn baby positive for COVID-19

Key Point A pregnant baby who got sick and went to the hospital died in the womb

This is the second case of a COVID-19-positive dead baby in Israel.

Mother-to-baby transmission of COVID-19 in utero is said to be “abnormal”

Israel is currently reporting two cases of stillborn babies being positive for the coronavirus.

36th woman last week During the first week of pregnancy, she lost her baby due to a stillbirth at Meir Hospital in Kufasaba.She reportedly went to the hospital because she felt sick, The Times of Israel report ..Jerusalem Post OK The woman noticed that the foetation had stopped moving.

Unfortunately, doctors have discovered that the baby died in the womb. Laboratory tests also confirmed that both mother and baby were infected with COVID-19.

This is the second report of such a case in Israel. The incident is reminiscent of a recent incident in early February when a 29-year-old woman gave birth to a stillborn baby. At that time, it was Samsung Asta Ashdod University Hospital.

In that case, both the mother and the offspring are positive for the virus, and the baby may be infected with the virus from the mother’s placenta. At that time, the hospital pointed out that the child was likely to have died from the complications of COVID-19.

Even though the cases appear to be similar, the hospital in the second case has not so far associated child mortality with COVID-19, but suspects it may.

“Very rare” outbreak

Professor Arnon Wiznitzer, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the Rabin Medical Center in Peta Chikva-Baylinson Campus, told The Jerusalem Post that it is “very rare” for a foetation to get the virus from the mother’s placenta. Told.

“So far, only 1% to 3% of pregnant mothers have directly infected their babies with the virus,” said Outlet.

Still, Wiznitzer said the case could be a debate for pregnant women to be vaccinated. For example, in recent cases, the mother was not vaccinated.

The Israeli Ministry of Public Health advised pregnant women to be vaccinated because several women who became seriously ill with COVID-19 had to give birth prematurely by caesarean section.

In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) OK Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk of developing serious illness and experiencing “harmful pregnancy outcomes” such as preterm birth, compared to pregnant women who do not have COVID-19.

“People who are pregnant and are part of a group that is recommended to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, such as healthcare professionals, may opt for vaccination,” the CDC said, but safety. He also mentioned that there is still “limited data” about. Vaccine when given during pregnancy.

COVID-19 Stillbirth Fee

“There is still limited information about whether COVID-19 in particular is associated with loss of pregnancy, miscarriage or stillbirth,” said Perinatal Medicine expert Jeanne Sheffield, MD. Johns Hopkins,Said. “But we know that high fever during pregnancy, especially early in pregnancy, can increase the risk of birth defects, so patients are advised to protect themselves from fever-causing illnesses, including the flu. I recommend it. “

Apart from the direct effects of COVID-19 on pregnant women with illness, UNICEF also details how COVID-19 can be done. Add to world stillbirths ..

As the organization explained, most stillbirths are caused by factors such as inadequate medical services and lack of midwifery training. Stillbirths could increase by nearly 200,000 as pandemic responses have a significant impact on health care in low- and middle-income countries.

“Lost a child during childbirth or pregnancy is a devastating tragedy for the family and is often quietly but very often tolerated,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore. ..

Photo: pixabay