SARS-CoV-2 regulates host cell central carbon metabolism for reproduction

A team of Swedish and Indian scientists have recently characterized metabolic changes in host cells associated with Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection. Their findings reveal that SARS-CoV-2 regulates central carbon metabolism in host cells to promote replication and transmission. In addition, they have observed that the severity of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) depends primarily on blood levels of glucose, mannose, and glutamate. Research is currently bioRxiv* Preprint server.

Background

Since the outbreak in Wuhan, China in late December 2019, SARS-CoV-2, the causative agent of COVID-19 disease, has infected 114 million people and killed 2.52 million people worldwide. I am.

Although 80% of COVID-19 patients remain asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, individuals with comorbid metabolic disorders such as diabetes and obesity are at increased risk of developing serious illness. In addition, there is evidence that the severity of COVID-19 is associated with many metabolic changes, including increased amino acid and fatty acid synthesis and changes in lipid and energy metabolism.

With respect to the viral life cycle, glucose and glutamine as extracellular carbon sources are usually required for viral replication, and it is known that the virus can regulate many host cell metabolic pathways, including central carbon metabolism, which promotes the viral life cycle. I have. cycle.

For SARS-CoV-2 infection, by targeting glycolysis and PI3K / AKT signaling pathways with small molecule inhibitors Viral load With infected cells.

In the current study, scientists investigated the involvement of major host cell metabolic pathways in SARS-CoV-2 replication. They also investigated whether changes in host cell metabolic profiles were associated with the severity of COVID-19.

Study design

Scientists used a targeted proteomics approach to analyze 92 inflammatory mediators in plasma. In addition, they performed plasma metabolism profiling using non-targeted metabolomics, followed by lymphocyte and monocyte immune phenotypes against metabolite transporters.

In another set In vitro In the experiment, SARS-CoV-2 infected lung, liver, kidney, and colon cells were used to perform quantitative non-targeted proteomics to understand virus-mediated metabolic remodeling.

Important findings

Proteomics and metabolomics analysis was performed using plasma samples collected from inpatient COVID-19 patients with mild or severe illness. Proteomics data of interest revealed significant elevations in cytokines and chemokines in both mild and severe COVID-19 patients. Interestingly, scientists have observed reduced levels of interleukin 12 (IL-12) in patients with severe COVID-19 compared to those with mild effects.

A total of 444 significantly altered metabolites were identified in COVID-19 patients using non-target plasma metabolomics. Most of these metabolites were lipids and amino acids. Upon further analysis, scientists found that the amino acid metabolic pathway was primarily affected by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Interestingly, they observed that the levels of glycolysis and metabolites associated with the TCA cycle differed significantly between patients with COVID-19 of varying severity.

While comparing mild and severe COVID-19 patients, scientists found that various amino acid-related pathways, insulin signaling pathways, and macrophage-mediated IL-12 production and signaling were greatest in severe patients. Observed to be affected. Further analysis identified plasma levels of glucose, mannose, and glutamate as the major determinants of disease severity. They observed elevated plasma levels of mannose-binding lectins in COVID-19 patients, but there was no association between mannose and mannose-binding lectins.

Schematic of the important steps of glycolysis, mannose and glutamate metabolism, and the TCA cycle.

Given that biotransformer transporters can regulate the function of immune cells such as lymphocytes and monocytes by controlling the supply of nutrients, scientists have implemented immune phenotypes of glucose, mannose, and glutamate transporters. did. They observed a significant decrease in lymphocyte levels, a mild increase in intermediate monocyte levels, and a significant decrease in nonclassical monocyte levels in COVID-19 patients. These observations indicate that monocytes are significantly involved in changes in the immune response during SARS-CoV-2 infection. Interestingly, they observed significantly elevated expression of biotransformer transporters in all subpopulations of monocytes studied.

The· In vitro Experiments conducted to assess acute host cell metabolic changes in response to SARS-CoV-2 infection significantly increased proteins associated with glycolysis / gluconeogenesis and fructose and mannose compensation in lung cells In contrast, mitochondrial TCA cycle proteins were found to be significantly reduced. This indicates that SARS-CoV-2 infection can cause mitochondrial dysfunction.

Apart from glucose and glutamate, they observed elevated pyruvate levels, lactate and α-ketoglutaric acid, indicating significant involvement of glycolysis and the glutaminolysis pathway in SARS-CoV-2 infection. In light of these findings, they blocked these pathways and observed a significant reduction in viral replication. By altering the amount of glucose and mannose in the medium containing SARS-CoV-2 infected cells, they observed that viral replication was affected by increased glucose levels.

Significance of research

This study shows that SARS-CoV-2 regulates central carbon metabolism in host cells and converts carbohydrates into metabolic precursors to promote replication. In addition, this study identifies metabolites of the carbohydrate and amino acid metabolic pathways as potential biomarkers for predicting the severity of COVID-19.

*Important Notices

bioRxiv Publish preliminary scientific reports that should not be considered definitive as they are not peer-reviewed, guide clinical practice / health-related behaviors, and should not be treated as established information.