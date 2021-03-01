More than 20 million people in the UK get their first Covid vaccine







Prime Minister

Secretary of Health and Welfare

A total of 20,089,551 people received the first dose, according to government statistics released on Sunday.

But what weakened the good news was the detection of a coronavirus strain that emerged in Brazil. It is of concern that it is more contagious and more resistant to vaccines.

In mid-February, the UK achieved its government goal of 15 million of the most vulnerable people receiving the first dose.

The government says it plans to provide the first jab to the entire adult population by the end of July.

With Israel

Hancock smiled and said, “I want to thank everyone who came forward to get the jab,” and called it “the way forward for all of us.”

“It’s a long way to go, but we’re making great strides,” he said.

The UK vaccination program has been rapidly evolving since its inception in early December, the first country in the world to launch a fully tried out mass vaccination.

Early failures in contact tracing and control of transmission spread have surged in cases in the United Kingdom, with 122,705 deaths being the highest in Europe.

Although the country is still under national blockade, daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths have all dropped dramatically since late January, despite the emergence of more infectious variants in the country.

Another variant that appeared in Manaus, northern Brazil, was detected in six people in the United Kingdom, one of whom could not be identified due to incomplete contact information, health officials said Sunday.

6,035 new daily cases were reported on Sunday, 144 deaths. This is the lowest number since early fall.

